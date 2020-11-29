New Bedford teen charged with murder in Friday morning shooting

A New Bedford teenager is facing charges of murder and a number of other felonies following a shooting Friday morning that left one man dead, another injured, and ended with the teen allegedly firing shots at police, officials said Sunday.

Jon Zell, 18, is accused of killing Angel Cruz, a 40-year-old New Bedford man who later died at St. Luke’s Hospital. An unidentified 32-year-old man, also of New Bedford, was being treated at Rhode Island Hospital and was listed in stable condition as of Sunday afternoon, the Bristol district attorney’s office said.

Police found Cruz on Lafrance Street where the shooting was first reported at 10:21 a.m. Friday. The second shooting victim had tried to drive himself to the hospital but crashed near Linden and County streets, authorities said.