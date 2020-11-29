New Bedford teen charged with murder in Friday morning shooting

A New Bedford teenager is facing charges of murder and a number of other felonies following a shooting Friday morning that left one man dead, another injured, and ended with the teen allegedly firing shots at police, officials said Sunday.
Jon Zell, 18, is accused of killing Angel Cruz, a 40-year-old New Bedford man who later died at St. Luke’s Hospital. An unidentified 32-year-old man, also of New Bedford, was being treated at Rhode Island Hospital and was listed in stable condition as of Sunday afternoon, the Bristol district attorney’s office said.
Police found Cruz on Lafrance Street where the shooting was first reported at 10:21 a.m. Friday. The second shooting victim had tried to drive himself to the hospital but crashed near Linden and County streets, authorities said.
Advertisement
About 45 minutes after the double-shooting, police officers approached Zell near the corner of Penniman and Reynolds streets. Authorities say Zell matched the description of the shooter and allegedly opened fire on the officers as they neared.
Authorities say Zell fired every bullet in the handgun, but no officers were injured nor did they return fire. When the gunshots stopped, police subdued Zell and took him into custody, the district attorney’s office said.
In addition to murder, Zell is charged with carrying an illegal firearm, carrying a loaded illegal firearm, discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and 10 counts of armed assault with intent to murder.
He is set to be arraigned Monday morning in New Bedford District Court.
The case remains under investigation by the New Bedford Police, Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office, and Homicide Unit prosecutors.