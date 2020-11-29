Mass. reports 2,501 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 46 new deaths

State officials also reported Sunday that 48,685 new molecular tests had been conducted for the coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 8.37 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 639 people, bringing that total to 262,332.

The state reported 43,709 people were estimated to have active cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, up 1,160 from 42,549 reported Saturday.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 2,501 Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 217,163. The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 46 to 10,487, the Department of Public Health reported.

The seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, grew to 3.8 percent as of Saturday, the state reported Sunday. The last time the state reported a higher rate was June 14, when that figure was 3.9 percent.

The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The seven-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients rose to 985 as of Saturday, up from 958 Friday, according to the state report. The lowest that metric has been is 155.

The seven-day average of deaths from confirmed cases was 27 on Friday, the state reported Sunday. The lowest that number has been is 11.

The state recently changed the way it reports some statistics related to positive tests, introducing a new metric that attempts to isolate the effect of public health programs undertaken by colleges, in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases.

On Sunday, the state said the seven-day rate would be 5.39 percent if not for people tested in higher education settings. However, the state’s overall rate still includes others who might be repeatedly tested, such as health care workers, long-term care providers and residents, and first responders.

