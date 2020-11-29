Woman pulled from water in Gloucester dies

Firefighters were called to the scene by police about 12:47 p.m. where the woman was found in the water near the rocky shoreline of Rafes Chasm, officials said.

The woman, who has not been identified but is believed to be in her early 40s, was pronounced dead at Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, Gloucester Police Chief Ed Conley wrote in a tweet .

A woman died Sunday after she was pulled from the ocean in the Magnolia section of Gloucester, officials said.

“By the time the other crews got there to assist and get her out of the water, she was in really rough shape,” said Gloucester fire captain Barry Aptt.

It took about 30 minutes to pull the woman out of the water and transfer her to an ambulance, Aptt said. Rescue crews had to carry her back onto shore and then down a path through the woods to a parking lot where the ambulance waited.

The woman’s death is being investigated by the Gloucester Police Department and the Essex district attorney’s office.

No further information was immediately available.

Gloucester police deferred questions to the district attorney’s office, and a spokesperson for that office did not immediately respond to an inquiry Sunday night.

