Biden could spark a nationwide effort to heal our nation’s divide

Re “The country needs marital therapy” (Ideas, Nov. 20): There is no doubt that we have to heal the national divide. It is corrosive. Amie M. Gordon suggests a person-to-person approach. It could work where there is interest on both sides; however, my own experience in large-scale behavioral change tells me that there will not be enough motivation within and across communities, states, and regions for that approach on its own to make a significant difference.

Change of this magnitude requires a nationwide effort. I would like to see President-elect Biden make this a top priority, and frame an approach that would appeal to both sides. The effort could be brought down to state, city, town, and community levels, where local leaders could take it up and start the healing dialogue.