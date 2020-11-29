fb-pixel
LETTERS

Rationality, not intuition, should be our guide to action

Updated November 29, 2020, 48 minutes ago
istockphoto

Annie Murphy Paul’s article “Thinking clearly requires feeling deeply” (Ideas, Nov. 22) explores the relationship between thinking and feeling. I have been exploring this myself, rigorously, along with many other people, for decades.

She makes many challenging assertions, as does the book she discusses, “Seven and a Half Lessons About the Brain,” by Lisa Feldman Barrett. I agree that we are responsible for our own emotional reactions; they are reminders of something in our past history. I agree that rationality and feelings interact. I agree that giving hugs often works better than talking when one wants to make connections, and I feel awe at the beauty in our world. I agree that our brains work to compare and contrast previous situations.

Advertisement

Where Paul and Barrett and I part company is in deciding what to do about it all. When I erupt “in frustration or [break] down in tears,” I try to find someone who will listen to me, without interruption or judgment, and I release that bewildering emotion, letting myself shake or cry. The confusion lessens, and I can think more clearly again.

I too am a scientist, and I think that rationality, not intuition or empathy, should be our guide to action. Nothing less than the survival of humanity on our planet depends on it.

Dr. Eric Lessinger

Gloucester