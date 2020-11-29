Rationality, not intuition, should be our guide to action

Annie Murphy Paul’s article “Thinking clearly requires feeling deeply” (Ideas, Nov. 22) explores the relationship between thinking and feeling. I have been exploring this myself, rigorously, along with many other people, for decades.

She makes many challenging assertions, as does the book she discusses, “Seven and a Half Lessons About the Brain,” by Lisa Feldman Barrett. I agree that we are responsible for our own emotional reactions; they are reminders of something in our past history. I agree that rationality and feelings interact. I agree that giving hugs often works better than talking when one wants to make connections, and I feel awe at the beauty in our world. I agree that our brains work to compare and contrast previous situations.