Take down the language barrier to citizenship

To become eligible to vote in the United States, permanent residents like Hernandez must pass a citizenship test. This test requires applicants to complete a one-on-one interview as well as a reading, writing, and speaking assessment conducted in English. Then applicants must pass a civics test that is also administered in English. Exceptions to the language requirement are made — but only for applicants who are older than 50 and have lived in this country for at least 20 years or are older than 55 and have lived here for 15 years.

Mary Hernandez, 35, lives in Palmdale, Calif., as a lawful permanent resident. She arrived in the United States from Mexico in 1999 and got a green card in 2014. Now, even with COVID-19 cases rising, she serves food at a restaurant and packages items for a cleaning products manufacturer as an essential worker.

The language precondition prevents Hernandez from naturalizing. “I have not yet applied because I don’t speak English, and they tell me that it [the citizenship test] is all in English,” she said in Spanish. Hernandez says she doesn’t have time to study English while she works multiple jobs and raises four daughters. (Even if she had the time, access to English as a Second Language courses is extremely limited — people wait years for a spot.)

In the meantime, “not being able to participate in our democracy makes me feel like I am not part of the United States,” she says.

She isn’t alone. The language requirement is often cited as the top reason why permanent residents do not apply for citizenship. In 2019, 9.2 million permanent residents were eligible to naturalize, but fewer than 10 percent became citizens.

Removing the language barrier would promote inclusivity, but it would also benefit democracy. Past trends show that naturalized Hispanic and Asian voters are more likely to vote than their US-born counterparts. Hernandez wants to become a citizen for “the ability to vote, to have a part in what this country chooses.”

Multicultural, multiracial, and multilingual societies are what make America special. The country’s founders welcomed such diversity, going as far as drafting the Constitution in multiple languages. Today, some states offer election ballots in languages other than English.

So why does the United States, a country that touts its democratic foundation, install a language barrier in the citizenship process? Though there is no clear answer, America’s history of conflating citizenship with whiteness provides a clue.

In 1790, Congress passed the first Naturalization Act, which limited citizenship to “free white persons” of “good character.” After the Civil War, Congress extended the right of citizenship to Black people, but all other non-whites were blatantly excluded until the Naturalization Act of 1906 allowed immigrants to seek citizenship before a federal court.

Nonetheless, judges prioritized whiteness and its associations when vetting immigrants, and fitting in with a stereotypical white American identity became a conventional way for immigrants to plead their cases for citizenship. For example, in 1918, a Washington State court granted citizenship to Bhagat Singh Thind of India, but it subsequently revoked his status after an immigration officer argued that Thind was not white. The case reached the Supreme Court, where Thind based his appeal on his status as a high-caste Hindu, “pure” Indian blood, and the linguistic ties between Hindi and English. (He lost, but he eventually won his citizenship back years later because he had served in the US Army in World War I.)

Similarly, when Takao Ozawa of Japan took his case to the Supreme Court in 1922 after a District Court of Hawaii and the Circuit Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit denied him citizenship, he grounded his argument on having white skin, “traditional American values,” and proficiency in the English language.

Finally, in 1952, the Immigration and Nationality Act eliminated race as a barrier to citizenship, though it retained an English language requirement.

That’s contradicted by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bans any program that receives federal financial assistance from discriminating on the basis of race, color, or national origin. For example, hospitals serving non-English speaking patients must make use of medical interpreters. However, the federal government still discriminates against Hernandez and people like her.

Joe Biden wants to “root out systemic racism” from all facets of American society. His administration can begin this process by urging Congress to amend outdated policies that contradict the core tenets of our inclusive democracy. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services agency can then appropriately alter its regulations.

This is America’s opportunity to incorporate voices like Hernandez’s in the political process. Placing fairness and decency at the center of what constitutes citizenship begins with removing the language requirement.

David Velasquez is a fellow at the Center for Public Leadership and a student of public policy and medicine at Harvard Kennedy School of Government and Harvard Medical School.