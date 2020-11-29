Two sides to the student loan debt question

Having watched student indebtedness mount, and being a trustee of a small private foundation that repays student loans of undergraduate Latina engineering students, I know what I’d do if I had a magic wand attached to a big checkbook. I’d pay off the first $10,000 of undergraduate student debt borrowed by anyone who qualified (or came close to qualifying) for a federally subsidized loan.

Jeff Jacoby ( “College debt bailout would be unjust,” Ideas, Nov. 22) has a point. But he risks being as simplistic as the idea of canceling all student debt is. For example, while he notes that “there are 13 major student loan forgiveness programs,” most of them are breathtakingly difficult to navigate, and applications are rarely approved under the Betsy DeVos-led Education Department.

Advertisement

Why? This approach would target those who most needed financial help to get through college, and it would provide concrete help to the many small (under $20,000) borrowers who are the ones more likely to be in arrears or default and/or likely to be from underrepresented groups. What’s more, it avoids the potential grudges that irk people like those cited and imagined by Jacoby.

This kind of approach to alleviating the problem of student debt might even have an affordable price tag.

Jane O’Neil

Charlestown





Democrats unwilling to hold people accountable

I was happily surprised to see an op-ed in a somewhat left-leaning publication that argued against student loan forgiveness (”College debt bailout would be unjust”). As a recent college graduate, with almost $25,000 in debt, I find myself frustrated with the Democratic Party’s unwillingness to hold people accountable.

I knew what I was doing by taking on college debt, and I believe it will pay off in the long run. I don’t need the government to bail me out, and nor should anyone who is personally competent and capable wish to be. If one is willing to reap the benefits of investing in their future by pursuing higher education, they must, by definition, also be willing to pay the price. Fantasies peddled to us by politicians will not help us become better citizens dedicated to the common good; rather, it will make us entitled and demanding.

Advertisement









Luke Elifson

Minneapolis

The writer is a graduate of the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul.



