BC women’s basketball gives up second-half lead but beats UMass in overtime

After squandering a 13-point halftime lead, the Boston College women’s basketball team managed to come away with a 90-82 overtime win over UMass on Sunday at Conte Forum. The Eagles (2-0) had five players finish with at least 10 points, led by junior forward Taylor Soule , who equaled a career-high with 29 points and added 13 rebounds. Makayla Dickens added 15 points and 10 rebounds while Clara Ford notched 15 points and 16 points for her first career double-double. Marnelle Garraud was a perfect 4-of-4 from the foul line and finished with 15 points, 7 assists, and 3 steals. Cameron Swartz added 10 for BC, which made 24 of its 28 free throws. UMass (1-1), which forced overtime with Desiree Oliver’s 3-pointer with 47 seconds left in regulation, was led by Sam Breen’s 31 points on 13-of-19 shooting … Destanni Henderson scored a career-high 23 points and Zia Cooke added 16 to help No. 1 South Carolina (3-0) to a 79-72 win over No. 21 Gonzaga (0-1) in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at Sioux Falls, S.D..

Maryland basketball star Len Bias, who was chosen No. 2 by the Boston Celtics in the 1986 NBA Draft before dying days later of a drug overdose, was chosen for induction into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday. Bias, a two-time Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year who is third all-time in scoring for the Terrapins with 2,149 points, is one of six players and two coaches to be enshrined in Kansas City next November. Former Kansas star Paul Pierce, who went on to play 15 of his NBA seasons with the Celtics, will also be inducted. Pierce, who won an NBA title with Boston in 2008, still sits in 10th place on the Jayhawks’ all-time scoring list with 1,768 points. Also in the class are Hersey Hawkins, who scored more than 3,000 points at Bradley; UCLA’s David Greenwood, the No. 2 pick of the Bulls in 1979; Jim Jackson, the two-time Big Ten player of the year at Ohio State; and Antawn Jamison, who led North Carolina to back-to-back Final Fours. The two coaches selected were Rick Byrd, who won 805 games at Maryville, Lincoln Memorial, and Belmont, and Tom Penders, who took four different schools to the NCAA Tournament … Blake Francis and Nathan Cayo scored 18 points apiece to powered Richmond (2-0) men’s basketball to the program’s first road victory over an Associated Press top-10 team, rallying in the second half for a 76-64 win at No. 10 Kentucky (1-1). The Spiders had been 0-25 against top 10 teams … Duane Washington Jr. scored 21 points, including a 3-pointer with 1:07 left, and No. 23 Ohio State (2-0) rallied for a 74-64 win over visiting UMass Lowell. Obadiah Noel led the River Hawks (1-2) with 15 points and seven rebounds.

Advertisement

SOCCER

US men’s team to face El Salvador

The United States men’s national team will play El Salvador in an exhibition on Dec. 9 at Fort Lauderdale, Fla., just the fourth match this year for the Americans, the fewest for the US since it played three in 1987. The game is not on a FIFA fixture date, which means clubs are not required to release players. The roster is expected to be announced Tuesday and include players primarily from Major League Soccer. The Americans returned to the field this month for the first time since March with a 0-0 draw at Wales and a 6-2 win over Panama in Austria, using mostly Europe-based players. The US is preparing for the delayed start of World Cup qualifying next September. Next year’s schedule also includes the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Honduras in June, followed by the CONCACAF Gold Cup from July 10-Aug. 1 … Argentine police searched the home and office of neurologist Leopoldo Luque, one of Diego Maradona’s doctors, taking away medical records as part of investigations into the death of the 60-year-old soccer legend from a heart attack on Wednesday … Papa Bouba Diop, the tall midfielder who scored the goal that delivered Senegal, making its World Cup debut in 2002, a 1-0 win over defending champion France for one of the greatest upsets in tournament history, died after reportedly suffering from a long illness. He was 42.

Advertisement

AUTO RACING

Hamilton triumphs while Grosjean avoids major injury

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton won a crash-marred Bahrain Grand Prix in Sakhir, where Romain Grosjean somehow escaped with only minor burns after his car exploded into a fireball. The 34-year-old French driver slid off the track at high speed on the first lap and his Haas car burst into flames after being sliced in two by a barrier. Grosjean clambered out with the fire roaring behind him and his race helmet singed. He was conscious and stable and then taken by helicopter to a military hospital. Governing body FIA said Grosjean was staying overnight in a military hospital for treatment to burns on the back of both hands, but that he did not have any fractures despite hitting the barriers at an estimated speed of at least 125 miles per hour. Hamilton’s record-extending 95th win saw him finish ahead of Max Verstappen.

Advertisement

MISCELLANY

US men’s basketball routs Bahamas

Amile Jefferson had 17 points and 11 rebounds, helping the US men’s basketball team roll past the Bahamas, 99-59, at Indianapolis, in a qualifier for the 2022 FIBA AmeriCup. The Americans improved to 3-0 in its six-game qualifying schedule for the AmeriCup. John Jenkins and Tyler Hall each scored 12 points for the US, which could clinch a spot in the 12-team AmeriCup field Monday by beating Mexico. Nashad Mackey had 13 points and D’Shon Taylor scored 12 for the Bahamas (1-2) … Christiaan Bezuidenhout came from three shots behind overnight to win the Alfred Dunhill Championship as Adrian Meronk faltered in his quest to become the first Polish player to win a PGA European Tour event. Bezuidenhout finished with a 69 to win on 14-under-par overall, four shots clear of overnight leader Meronk (76) and three others in Malelane, South Africa … Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson showed glimpses of his destructive prime Saturday night during the 54-year-old boxing icon’s return to the ring after a 15-year absence for a lively exhibition bout with 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr. at Los Angeles. Both fighters had impressive moments during a fight that was unofficially ruled a draw by the WBC judges at ringside after eight two-minute rounds.