Can Tom Brady and the Buccaneers keep up with the high-scoring Chiefs?

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers face the Chiefs on Sunday. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. Here are updates:

Chiefs: CB BoPete Keyes, LB Darius Harris, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, DE Tim Ward, DT Khalen Saunders

Setting the scene

Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have dropped two of their last three games, and Brady’s performance has been a key factor in those losses.

Brady connected on less than 58 percent of his passes in a Week 9 loss to the Saints and a Week 11 loss to the Rams, and five of his attempts connected with the other team in those losses. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians was direct in his assessment of Brady.

“Other than the deep ball, I think he’s getting confused a few times with coverages that might be causing some inaccurate balls,” Arians said. “I don’t see it at all in practice. We’re not missing the deep ball at all in practice — that’s for sure. It’s just a matter on Sundays of hitting them.”

Now he faces the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs on Sunday (4:25 p.m., CBS). Tampa Bay is 7-4 entering Week 12, and has a bye scheduled for Week 13.

The Chiefs are 9-1 and on a five-game win streak since their only loss, a 40-32 defeat at the hands of the Raiders in October that was avenged last week in Las Vegas. The Chiefs lead the league in scoring average (32.1), are tied for the league lead in touchdowns with 40, and third in the NFL in yards per game at 414.1 behind the Colts (414.9) and Cardinals (414.3).

We’ll post updates here.

From The Associated Press:

The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t buying all the talk about Tom Brady’s struggles. They insist he’s still playing at a high level and will have to be at their best to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The reigning Super Bowl champions (9-1) visit the Bucs (7-4) on Sunday, with Patrick Mahomes facing Brady for the fourth time in his young career and Brady looking to shrug off a couple of subpar performances against playoff contenders.

“You can’t take anything away from Tom Brady. He’s still very smart, he’s still trying to throw the ball downfield, he still has the weapons. We’ll have our hands full,” Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said.

“He’s played against our system a number of times, even going back to New England,” Mathieu added. “He’s familiar with us. Now we have to get familiar with him and the weapons he has.”

Brady won two of the previous three matchups against Mahomes, including an overtime thriller in the AFC championship game two seasons ago.

The six-time Super Bowl champion played poorly in home losses to New Orleans and the Los Angeles Rams two of the past three weeks. Still, Kansas City coach Andy Reid cautioned against anyone writing off the 43-year-old quarterback.

Despite Brady’s recent struggles, particularly on deep passes, the Bucs have already matched their victory total from all of last season and remain in prime position to end a 12-year playoff drought that’s the second longest in the NFL.

“He’s unbelievable. He’s a great player, a Hall of Fame player. We’re lucky enough to have a chance to be in this era where we get to play him,” Reid said.

“He’s old, and it’s hard to tell he’s old,” Reid added. “And that’s a tribute to how he takes care of himself, and the care and living he does all the way around, from diet to workout to everything.”

The Chiefs have won five straight, the eighth consecutive year they’ve had a streak at least that long.

They avenged their lone loss last week a 35-31 victory at Las Vegas, with Mahomes throwing for 348 yards and two TDs.

Mahomes, who’s thrown for just over 312 yards per game with 14 TDs and one interception during Kansas City’s winning streak, was as surprised as anyone that Brady left the Patriots to sign with Tampa Bay in free agency last March.

“But he’s in a great spot. They’ve got a lot of weapons there,” Mahomes said. “I don’t think it’s going to feel very much different. It’s still a very good football team that’s playing really good football and winning a lot of games. I know it’s going to be a really big challenge for us.”

Brady threw a pair of costly interceptions and was 0 for 6 on passes traveling at least 20 yards in last week’s 27-24 loss to the Rams. He’s 0 for 19 on such throws over the past three games, which includes a 38-3 loss to the Saints.

The struggles have raised questions about whether the offense Brady is being asked to run following a historic 20-year stint with the Patriots is suited to what he does best.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians concedes the offense has been inconsistent, but attributes that to a lack of continuity caused in part by teams not having a usual offseason due to the coronavirus pandemic and injuries that have forced lineup changes and limited practice time for some players.

“He can do anything, so it’s not like he can’t do it,” Arians said, responding to critics who suggest the problem is the offensive scheme, which stresses pushing the ball downfield.

“We’ve had the guys open. We’ve just missed them,” Arians said.

“Each and every week is so different, but when they’re there, we need to hit them,” the coach added. “We can’t have them going off our fingertips, and we can’t overthrow them.”

Brady has lots of good things to say about Mahomes and the Chiefs, who lead the league in scoring at 32.1 points per game.

“He’s a terrific player, obviously. ... They’ve got their offense rolling,” Brady said. “I feel continuity is probably the most critical aspect of consistent performance. ... They’ve been in that system for a while. Coach Reid’s been there for a while. He’s a great coach. ... They’ve been tough to beat for a lot of years now.”

