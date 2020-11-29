Len Bias, Paul Pierce headline Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame selections

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Maryland basketball star Len Bias, who was chosen No. 2 by the Boston Celtics in the 1986 NBA Draft before dying days later of a drug overdose, was chosen for induction into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Bias, who was named player of the year twice in the Atlantic Coast Conference and is third all-time in scoring for the Terrapins with 2,149 points, leads a group of six players and two coaches that will be enshrined in Kansas City next November.

Former Kansas star Paul Pierce, who went on to play 15 of his NBA seasons with the Celtics, will also be inducted. Pierce, who won an NBA title with Boston in 2008, still sits in 10th place on the Jayhawks’ all-time scoring list with 1,768 points.