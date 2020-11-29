Len Bias, Paul Pierce headline Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame selections

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Maryland basketball star Len Bias, who was chosen No. 2 by the Boston Celtics in the 1986 NBA Draft before dying days later of a drug overdose, was chosen for induction into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday.
Bias, who was named player of the year twice in the Atlantic Coast Conference and is third all-time in scoring for the Terrapins with 2,149 points, leads a group of six players and two coaches that will be enshrined in Kansas City next November.
Former Kansas star Paul Pierce, who went on to play 15 of his NBA seasons with the Celtics, will also be inducted. Pierce, who won an NBA title with Boston in 2008, still sits in 10th place on the Jayhawks’ all-time scoring list with 1,768 points.
The other players to make up the class are Hersey Hawkins, who scored more than 3,000 points during his career at Bradley; UCLA’s David Greenwood, the No. 2 pick of the Chicago Bulls in the 1979 draft; Jim Jackson, the two-time Big Ten player of the year at Ohio State; and Antawn Jamison, who led North Carolina to back-to-back Final Fours.
The two coaches selected for the Hall of Fame were Rick Byrd, who won 805 games at Maryville, Lincoln Memorial, and Belmont, and Tom Penders, who took four different schools to the NCAA Tournament.