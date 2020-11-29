Patriots fined $350,000 for COVID-19 protocol violations

The Patriots suffered a mini-outbreak in early October during which Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore were among those that tested positive. The Patriots were fined because players weren’t properly wearing masks at the team facility, per the source.

The Patriots were fined $350,000 by the NFL last month for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols, a league source told the Globe Sunday morning.

The outbreak affected at least four players, and caused the NFL to postpone by a day the Patriots’ game against the Chiefs and by a week their game against the Broncos. The fine of $350,000 is less than the maximum allowable fine of $500,000, and the Patriots have been in compliance with the protocols since the incident, per the source.

The Patriots are one of a handful of teams that has been punished for violating the NFL’s COVID protocols. This month the Raiders were fined $500,000 and docked a sixth-round pick for repeated violations, and the Saints were fined $500,000 and docked a seventh-rounder. The Titans also have been fined $350,000 and the Steelers $250,000.

