Revolution defeat Orlando City in Eastern Conference semifinals

The Revolution played with a numerical advantage for most of the second half, but needed a Matt Turner save of a Nani penalty kick to preserve their advantage.

Carles Gil also scored and helped set up both Bou goals for the Revolution, who will meet either the Columbus Crew or Nashville SC in the Eastern Conference final on Dec. 6.

Gustavo Bou scored twice as the Revolution’s playoff run continued with a 3-1 win over Orlando City SC in the Eastern Conference semifinals, moving within a game of their sixth MLS Cup finals appearance.

Tajon Buchanan figured in on two scoring sequences as the Revolution took a 2-0 halftime lead.

The Revolution opened the scoring as Buchanan ran on to a Gil feed on the right side of the penalty area, then got past Junior Urso with a series of stepovers and was taken down by Uri Rosell. Referee Alex Chilowicz immediately signaled a penalty on what appeared to be a textbook call. Gil converted into the center of the net as Brian Rowe dove right, his second goal of the playoffs and first penalty kick since last season.

Buchanan then took possession off Nani, found Gil, and continued a 70-yard run into the penalty area. Buchanan centered for Adam Buksa, who shot off the right post, Bou crushing the follow into an open net in the 26th minute. Bou commemorated the goal with an Argentina flag in homage to Diego Maradona.

Urso cut the deficit in the 33d minute, converting from close range after a mixup involving Henry Kessler and Turner off a Nani cross to Chris Mueller.

The half ended nearly two minutes after Turner grabbed a Nani free kick, going down in a collision with Orlando City defender Antonio Carlos and Matt Polster. Revolution sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena indicated Carlos could have been cautioned, but Chilowicz allowed play to continue after Polster and Turner received medical attention.

Both Revolution center defenders, Kessler and Andrew Farrell, appeared to be injured in clashes late in the first half, and Arena said during a halftime interview the team needed to match up better physically defending.

Mauricio Pereyra was ejected after fouling Polster in the 60th minute. Polster broke away on a long run and was taken down from behind with a studs-up challenge by Pereyra, Chilowicz immediately showing a red card, then cautioning Nani.

Orlando City had a chance to equalize as Daryl Dike earned a penalty kick off a Polster foul. But Turner dove right to parry Nani’s penalty in the 74th minute.

Orlando City coach Oscar Pareja went all-out after that, adding forwards Tesho Akindele and Benji Michel in the 78th minute. But the Revolution capitalized on the added space, and Bou finished under Rowe off a combination involving Buksa and Gil in the 86th minute.





