Revolution’s Gustavo Bou honors Diego Maradona with celebration after goal

After Gustavo Bou scored the New England Revolution’s second goal against Orlando City in Sunday’s MLS Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup, he used the moment to pay respect to Diego Maradona, who died on Wednesday at the age of 60.
Bou, who like Maradona is from Argentina, laid an Argentine flag on the ground following his 30th minute goal. The 30-year-old pointed to the heavens before leaning down to kiss the flag.
Prior to the game, Revolution head coach Bruce Arena noted that Maradona’s death “impacted Gustavo greatly.”
Gustavo Bou's celebration for Diego Maradona 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/2UaInyKSdK— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 29, 2020
Bou’s goal gave the Revolution a 2-0 lead.
This whole sequence 😍— New England Revolution (@NERevolution) November 29, 2020
Me amo @gustavobouok 😍 pic.twitter.com/2Q1V8UjnFD
On his Instagram, Bou dedicated a post in memory of the late World Cup winner.
Advertisement
“You were and will always be the greatest,” Bou wrote (translated from Spanish). “You will always be in our hearts, Diego.”