Revolution’s Gustavo Bou honors Diego Maradona with celebration after goal

After Gustavo Bou scored the New England Revolution’s second goal against Orlando City in Sunday’s MLS Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup, he used the moment to pay respect to Diego Maradona, who died on Wednesday at the age of 60.

Bou, who like Maradona is from Argentina, laid an Argentine flag on the ground following his 30th minute goal. The 30-year-old pointed to the heavens before leaning down to kiss the flag.

Prior to the game, Revolution head coach Bruce Arena noted that Maradona’s death “impacted Gustavo greatly.”