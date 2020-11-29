fb-pixel

Revolution’s Gustavo Bou honors Diego Maradona with celebration after goal

By Hayden Bird Boston.com Staff,Updated November 29, 2020, 38 minutes ago
Gustavo Bou scored past Orlando City goalkeeper Brian Rowe in the first half.
After Gustavo Bou scored the New England Revolution’s second goal against Orlando City in Sunday’s MLS Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup, he used the moment to pay respect to Diego Maradona, who died on Wednesday at the age of 60.

Bou, who like Maradona is from Argentina, laid an Argentine flag on the ground following his 30th minute goal. The 30-year-old pointed to the heavens before leaning down to kiss the flag.

Prior to the game, Revolution head coach Bruce Arena noted that Maradona’s death “impacted Gustavo greatly.”

Bou’s goal gave the Revolution a 2-0 lead.

On his Instagram, Bou dedicated a post in memory of the late World Cup winner.

“You were and will always be the greatest,” Bou wrote (translated from Spanish). “You will always be in our hearts, Diego.”