When it came to a creative postseason solution, the Patriot League’s Cup runneth over

His format for the “Patriot Cup” pits the top four seeds in a given sport in head-to-head competition. The winner moves on, and the loser moves into a bracket to face the lower-seeded teams, thus rewarding the top teams with “an extra bite at the apple,” as Holdgate put it.

When the Patriot League ADs met at Plymouth South in August to discuss alternative plans for a conference postseason with MIAA state tournaments canceled due to the pandemic, Holdgate pitched an idea he picked up from Down Under.

Duxbury athletic director Thom Holdgate played baseball in Australia for two years in the 1990s, where he learned about a creative postseason format used for Rugby and Aussie Rules Football leagues.

Advertisement

In a shortened season, it was just as important for the league to offer every program a competitive contest on five match days, and the format facilitated several tight matches by pitting like teams against each other in the early rounds and in the consolation bracket.

“It was Thom’s brainchild,” said Hanover AD Scott Hutchison. “We saw it as a great way to include the whole league and provide some really competitive games. It was really easy to get behind.”

The Patriot Cup provided several thrilling finishes and overtime battles in field hockey, soccer, golf, and girls’ volleyball this fall. Hingham captured the first Patriot Cup in boys’ and girls’ soccer, Plymouth North won field hockey, Quincy took girls’ volleyball, and Scituate won golf.

Discussions are underway about holding a Patriot Cup this winter since the MIAA announced there will once again not be postseason tournaments. Athletic directors agree that the format isn’t feasible for football in the shorter Fall II period (Feb. 22 to April 25), but there’s a possibility of this conference tournament sticking around beyond this year.

“A few of my coaches liked how the playoff atmosphere affected things,” said Holdgate, also the co-chair of the MIAA COVID-19 Task Force.

Advertisement

“I think a lot of teams got into the idea of earning bragging rights. This way, somebody could hang their hat on being the best team in the Patriot League.”

The Patriot League wasn’t the only conference to get creative with a postseason alternative this fall.

At the halfway point of the regular-season schedule in October, the ADs of the Catholic Central League met to discuss a conference tournament. They decided to schedule a CCL Cup for all five sports being played, but had to power seed the teams based on consensus votes, since many teams had uneven records due to COVID-related cancellations.

Like the Hockomock, Cape & Islands, and a few other conferences, the CCL ran more of a traditional single-elimination format this fall. St. Mary’s AD Jeff Newhall said it was meant to mirror the MIAA state tournaments by giving the top teams a bye and pitting lower seeds against each other in a first round play-in game.

It was a smashing success, with champions crowned in girls’ and boys’ soccer, field hockey, and girls’ volleyball on Nov. 14.

Newhall said the conference has been planning to incorporate a conference tournament at the end of basketball season since this spring, and hockey and swimming & diving could also hold CCL Cup tournaments this winter, pending the availability of facilities.

“After the way it went in the fall, which is basically the best we could hope for under the circumstances, we’ve discussed at AD meetings whether we should prepare to build this into our regular-season schedules each year,” said Newhall.

Advertisement

For players, especially seniors, who entered the year with state championship aspirations, these tournaments provide some solace.

The Oliver Ames girls’ soccer team went winless in its first four games. Then after losing to Canton, the Tigers won five straight, clinching the Hockomock Cup with a 3-0 win over King Philip on Nov. 17.

“We started out pretty rough in the beginning of the season, but we improved,” said OA junior midfielder Katie Gibson. “I think it was so cool that we were able to win it all and be the Hock champs.”

The Tigers got another crack at Canton in the Challenge Cup. The Bulldogs were the undefeated regular-season champions of the Davenport Division, but were forced to quarantine for two weeks following their final regular-season game. So the team petitioned the league and a one-time battle was set up between OA and Canton, which the Tigers took, 3-1.

Flexibility is the name of the game for athletic departments during a pandemic. Creative conference tournaments could be here to stay, but if not, they will serve as a reminder of these unusual times.

“If it ends up being just what we did during COVID, all those schools will have a little bit of a story on why there’s a unique trophy from 2020 in their trophy case,” said Holdgate.

Advertisement

Plymouth, MA—11/20/2020—Plymouth North’s Maeve Tierney (22) lifts the trophy with her teammates after winning the Patriot Cup final 4-0 against Pembroke in Plymouth, MA, Nov. 20, 2020. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe) Topic: Reporter: Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Take note

▪ In lieu of their 57th annual Thanksgiving meeting, the Methuen and Dracut football teams engaged in a six-event challenge at Methuen’s stadium that included a 40-yard dash, shuttle run, bench press, quarterback throwing drills, tug of war, and a turkey toss. Methuen came out on top and both teams raised $600 for the Movement Group in Lawrence.

“I’m glad we were able to pull this off,” said Methuen coach Tom Ryan. “It was a great way to compete in a safe manner and preserve the rivalry between the two communities.”





▪ The following athletes recently announced or formalized their college commitments:

Basketball: Jaden Bobbett, Cushing Academy (Middlebury); Quinton Champagne, Bridgewater-Raynham (Bridgewater State); Ryan Deslauriers, Fairhaven (Rivier); Kylie DuCharme, Wilmington (Bentley), Ty Murphy, Xaverian (Wheaton).

Football: Emmanuel Tshowa, Dexter (Colby).

Lacrosse: Theo Kostakos, Thayer Academy (Jacksonville); Quinn McConnaughey, Thayer Academy (Providence), Conor Trant, Concord-Carlisle (Saint Joseph’s).

Softball: Giana LaCedra, Dexter (East Carolina).