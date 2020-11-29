Young quarterbacks give way to day for defense, as Buffalo holds off Chargers

A game between two of the NFL’s top young quarterbacks was instead overshadowed by defense. Buffalo turned the ball over on three consecutive possessions in the fourth quarter, but the Bills never trailed, their defense limited Los Angeles to Michael Badgley’s 27-yard field goal during the key stretch.

Josh Allen threw for a touchdown and ran for another score for the AFC East-leading Bills (8-3), who hung on after nearly blowing an 18-point third-quarter lead. Receiver Cole Beasley also completed a touchdown pass.

Buffalo’s three drives ended with running back Devin Singletary losing a fumble at midfield, Allen muffing a snap at the Chargers 22, and then Allen throwing an interception to Michael Davis.

Two plays after the Chargers (3-8) regained the ball at their 44, Justin Herbert faced third-and-6 when he forced a pass over the middle intended for tight end Hunter Henry, only to have White jump in front of the ball.

The Bills responded with a six-play, 40-yard drive that ended with Bass’ field goal with 3:26 remaining.

Herbert finished 31 of 52 for 316 yards, upping his season total to 3,016 and joining Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes as the only players to top 3,000 yards passing in their first 10 career starts. Herbert was limited to one touchdown, a 5-yarder to Keenan Allen.

Los Angeles running back Austin Ekeler returned after missing six games with a hamstring injury. He finished with 44 yards rushing and 11 catches for 85 yards.

Allen finished 18 of 24 for 157 yards. He scored on a 3-yard run in the third quarter.

Charger defensive end Joey Bosa had a career-best three sacks while also recovering a fumble. Bosa upped his career total to 47½ and moved into fifth on the franchise list, a half-sack ahead of Junior Seau. Buffalo linebacker A.J. Klein was credited with a team-best 14 tackles and 1½ sacks.

Los Angeles hosts the Patriots next Sunday.

Dolphins 20, Jets 3 — Ryan Fitzpatrick, benched a few weeks ago, threw two touchdown passes in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa as Miami (7-4) kept New York (0-11) winless in East Rutherford, N.J. Tagovailoa was inactive with a left thumb injury, so Fitzpatrick was 24 of 39 for 257 yards, with TD throws to tight ends Mike Gesicki and Adam Shaheen among completions to 10 Dolphins. DeVante Parker led the way with eight for 119 yards. The Jets got Sam Darnold back after missing the last two games with a shoulder injury, but he threw for just 197 yards with a pair of interceptions, and his offense couldn’t produce a point off a pair of second-half takeaways that gave it the ball in Miami territory. New York had just 10 first downs, and just two in the second half.

Falcons 43, Raiders 6 — Deion Jones returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown, Matt Ryan threw a pair of short scoring passes, and host Atlanta (4-7) made Las Vegas (6-5) look like a pretender in the AFC playoff race. Derek Carr had a miserable day, fumbling the ball away three times in addition to delivering the pick that the Falcons linebacker returned for his fifth career TD. The Raiders had a season-worst five turnovers in all and were flagged 11 times for 141 yards, with one penalty wiping out an interception and another allowing the Falcons to keep the ball after a missed field goal. Younghoe Koo would up 5-for-5, including a 54-yarder, stretching his field-goal streak to 21 straight.

Browns 27, Jaguars 25 — Nick Chubb ran for 144 yards and a touchdown, and Baker Mayfield took advantage of his best game-day weather in a month, throwing two touchdown passes as Cleveland (8-3) held off Jacksonville (1-10) to secure its most wins in 13 years. Mayfield connected with Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper, ending a three-game drought without a passing TD, and was denied two more on an overthrow and a drop. The host Jaguars had a late chance to tie after James Robinson’s 4-yard score with 2:14 left, but Mike Glennon — 235 yards and two scores in his first start in more than three years — missed on his second conversion pass of the day.

Giants 19, Bengals 17 — Daniel Jones went out with a hamstring injury in the third quarter, but New York (4-7) still managed to move into a first-place tie with Washington in the NFC East, its defense limiting Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati (2-8-1) to just 155 yards. Wayne Gallman Jr. (94 yards) ran for a 2-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal in the first quarter, and Graham Gano returned from the COVID-19 list to kick four field goals for the Giants, who’ve won three straight. Brandon Allen was ineffective for the hosts, but the Bengals got a franchise-record 103-yard kickoff return from Brandon Wilson and pulled within two with 2:33 remaining after an end-zone pass interference call set up a 1-yard score. Cincinnati got the ball back after a three-and-out by Colt McCoy, but Allen fumbled while being sacked with 57 seconds left.