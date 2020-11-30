Grammy nominee Alastair Moock wonders why artists of color in children’s music have been overlooked again

“It feels sour-sweet,” Moock said in a phone interview. “A couple of albums, including mine, had diversity in the lineup, but were white-led. It’s something a lot of us have been trying to address in family music for a while.”

Alastair Moock’s phone blew up last Tuesday with texts from friends and family congratulating him. The Boston singer/songwriter’s 2020 release, “Be a Pain,” had been nominated for the Grammy Award for best children’s music album. However, as he read through the list of nominees in his category, Moock’s excitement fell — all were white and all but one were men .

Moock considers Grammy nomination inequality to be illustrative of the genre as a whole. As a figure in the scene for more than 20 years, he’s seen the imbalance between white performers and performers of color. Moock’s nominated album tackles ideas of racial justice and social leadership, both themes he hopes to push to the forefront of this industry. In the past 10 years, only two Black-led acts have been nominated for a Grammy in the children’s music genre.

“The Grammys is this giant thing that looms over the music industry,” Moock said. “When you get nominated for a Grammy it’s a big deal and it’s really problematic, especially in a year like this, when there are no nominees of color. It’s not good for our genre.”

While Moock is grateful for the nomination, he plans to use his platform to bring more attention to peers who haven’t gotten the same recognition. For starters, Moock has teamed up with Black folk singer Reggie Harris on a string of elementary and middle school performances designed to teach young audiences about racism in America.

A previous Grammy nominee for his 2013 album “Singing Our Way Through: Songs for the World’s Bravest Kids,” Moock has aimed to educate himself on injustices within his small bubble of children’s music performers. He hopes to spotlight the efforts of Black organizers, specifically citing Kukuza Fest, a virtual children’s music concert broadcast in September showcasing Black artists, and WEE Nation Radio, a Black-run online radio service specializing in children’s music and conceptualized by Devin Walker, a.k.a. Uncle Devin.

“There are institutions out there that haven’t gotten the attention they deserve,” Moock said. “There’s a collective that started this summer, in combination with WEE Nation Radio, that’s been meeting regularly to outline and address systemic racism in our particular genre.”

In response to the list of nominees, Moock shouted out a few performers of color who also released albums this year and, in his opinion, should have been considered for a Grammy. He specifically noted the albums “Be the Change” by SaulPaul, “D.a.D.” by Pierce Freelon, and “Unhurried Journey” by Elena Moon Park.

Moock is a co-founder of Family Music Forward, a collective of independent artists striving for an equitable future in children’s music. On Monday, Family Music Forward released a statement calling for the Recording Academy to alter its processes and consider diversity and inclusion at the forefront of nominations.

“I’d like to use a bit of space I have to bring attention to these industry problems,” Moock said. “And what I’m talking about in children’s music is just an example of a much wider societal issue.”

Grace Griffin can be reached at grace.griffin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GraceMGriffin.