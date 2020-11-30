Fidelity’s workforce has grown 6 percent in 2020 to keep up with demand

The global workforce at Boston-based Fidelity Investments has grown nearly 6 percent during the first nine months of 2020, as the fund manager and benefits plan administrator races to keep up with customers who are calling in record volumes due to market volatility and economic uncertainty.

The privately held company disclosed some statistics about its third quarter on Monday, including that it employed 47,780 worldwide as of September 30, or 6 percent more than the number it employed at the end of 2019. In the United States, Fidelity’s headcount rose to 40,089 from 38,020.

Fidelity is in the midst of an aggressive hiring spree to fill vacant jobs and add new customer-facing positions, ranging from financial advisers to customer service reps. In October, the company said it planned to hire about 4,000 customer-facing employees during the last quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021 in the United States. That followed an announcement in April that it would accelerate the hiring of 2,000 people in the United States to accommodate the increasing demands from customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic and related market gyrations.