Fidelity’s workforce has grown 6 percent in 2020 to keep up with demand

The global workforce at Boston-based Fidelity Investments has grown nearly 6 percent during the first nine months of 2020, as the fund manager and benefits plan administrator races to keep up with customers who are calling in record volumes due to market volatility and economic uncertainty.
The privately held company disclosed some statistics about its third quarter on Monday, including that it employed 47,780 worldwide as of September 30, or 6 percent more than the number it employed at the end of 2019. In the United States, Fidelity’s headcount rose to 40,089 from 38,020.
Fidelity is in the midst of an aggressive hiring spree to fill vacant jobs and add new customer-facing positions, ranging from financial advisers to customer service reps. In October, the company said it planned to hire about 4,000 customer-facing employees during the last quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021 in the United States. That followed an announcement in April that it would accelerate the hiring of 2,000 people in the United States to accommodate the increasing demands from customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic and related market gyrations.
As a result, in the second and third quarters of this year, Fidelity said it ended up hiring about 3,500 people for customer-facing jobs, including about 525 in New England. (Fidelity has major offices in Smithfield, R.I., and Merrimack, N.H., as well as in Boston.) All interviews are being done remotely, and many new hires are being given flexibility in terms of where they live and the ability to work from home.
Advertisement
By the end of the year, Fidelity expects to have hired 15 percent more client-facing employees than it did in 2019. The company’s assets under administration, a figure that includes all assets under Fidelity’s direct control as well as those managed by other financial firms but processed by Fidelity, have risen 13 percent in the past year to $8.8 trillion, as of September 30. That mirrors the rise in the Standard & Poor’s 500 index, which also grew by 13 percent over the same time.
Advertisement
Chief executive Abby Johnson issued a statement on Monday saying that the heavy volume of questions and requests from customers is prompting the company to hire more people than normal this year and in 2021. “Delivering the best customer experience in the industry has always been Fidelity’s primary focus,” Johnson said, “but [it] has taken on a new level of importance during the pandemic.”
Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.