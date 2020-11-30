Beverly woman identified as person pulled from water in Gloucester

Authorities said foul play was not involved in the death of a woman who was pulled from the ocean off the Magnolia section of Gloucester on Sunday.

The woman was identified as Cassandra Baker, 41 and a Beverly resident, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office. “Foul play is not suspected,’' prosecutors said.

Gloucester firefighters were called to the scene by police about 12:47 p.m. Sunday, where the woman was found in the water near the rocky shoreline of Rafe’s Chasm, officials said.