Beverly woman identified as person pulled from water in Gloucester

Authorities said foul play was not involved in the death of a woman who was pulled from the ocean off the Magnolia section of Gloucester on Sunday.
The woman was identified as Cassandra Baker, 41 and a Beverly resident, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office. “Foul play is not suspected,’' prosecutors said.
Gloucester firefighters were called to the scene by police about 12:47 p.m. Sunday, where the woman was found in the water near the rocky shoreline of Rafe’s Chasm, officials said.
“By the time the other crews got there to assist and get her out of the water, she was in really rough shape,” said Gloucester Fire Captain Barry Aptt.
It took about 30 minutes to pull the woman out of the water and transfer her to an ambulance, Aptt said. Rescue crews had to carry her back onto shore and then down a path through the woods to a parking lot where the ambulance waited.
No further information is currently available.
