Car hits two people in Allston, leaving one with life-threatening injuries

Two people were hit by a car on Commonwealth Avenue in Allston Monday night, Boston Police said. Both were rushed to a local hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and one who is expected to survive.
Police had not publicly identified either of the injured people or the driver. The crash was reported just before 7 p.m. at 1270 Commonwealth Ave. Boston Police spokesperson Steven McNulty said officers are still investigating the scene and determining a cause.
The car and its driver remained at the scene, he said.