Knife-wielding man attempts to rob two girls in Quincy Center Station, Transit Police say

Transit Police said officers received a call at about 7:11 p.m. Friday for a report of a robbery in the busway.

Vernard Shepard, 31, of Boston, is facing multiple charges, including attempted armed robbery and possession of a dangerous weapon, MBTA Transit Police said in a statement Monday.

A man allegedly wielding a knife and wearing a homemade ballistic vest attempted to rob two girls in Quincy Center Station Friday, according to Transit Police.

When they arrived, officers learned that a man, later identified as Shepard, approached the two juvenile girls wearing the homemade vest and “requested” they give him money, Transit Police said.

“When the juvenile victims refused, Shepard removed a large hunting knife, held it in a threatening manner, and demanded money,” the statement read.

The knife, Transit Police said, was double-edged, which is against the law.

The victims were able to flee and flag down someone for help, Transit Police said, and Shepard was arrested.

No further information was immediately available.

