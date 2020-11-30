Medical and economic problems add to COVID-19 woes for Globe Santa families

Take the woman from Dorchester who is caring for her disabled adult niece and the niece’s 5-year-old daughter. The woman wrote that her niece “suffered three stokes in 2014 and requires 24-hour care due to severe brain damage.”

In their letters to Globe Santa, Boston-area families are clear on how the medical and economic consequences of the COVID 19 pandemic strike hard at people who are already experiencing hard times.

For 65 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has been providing holiday gifts to Boston area children. In this time of heightened need, when the program must deliver gifts to 500 more families than last year, please consider making Globe Santa part of your Giving Tuesday donations today. You can give by phone, mail, or at globesanta.org.

Advertisement

“I had to quit my job in June because I was not getting any sleep and COVID 19 is a threat to my household since we all have respiratory issue,” the woman wrote.

She said that both she and her niece also have hypertension and diabetes.

“My loss of income and an increase in utility bills due to virtual school and rehab leaves me struggling,” said the woman.

‘”Please help me give this mother the joy of watching her daughter open something on Christmas day,”

Of course, this woman isn’t the only one needing Globe Santa’s help.

A single mother of six children living in a town north of Boston told Globe Santa that she works in an emergency room to support her family,

“With COVID everything has been really hard. Bills are high this year, and I don’t think I will be able to provide a Christmas for my kids,” the mother said.

And a mother from west of Boston wrote to Globe Santa that she has always tried to provide the best she can for her two children, “but with COVID-19 we had many twists and turns.

Advertisement

“I lost my job and things got difficult, of course,” she wrote. She said she knows she and her family aren’t the only ones suffering this year, but she is hoping for help with Christmas.

“I need help to provide a happy Christmas for my family,” she said. “I know that I teach and I should always teach them that Christmas is not only presents, but a child is always a child, always wanting for something.”

Globe Santa will deal with the child’s holiday needs and those of thousands of other children.

The Globe took over the program from the shuttered Boston Post in 1956 and since then Globe Santa has raised over $50 million and provided gifts to some 2.8 million children from 1.2 million families.

Last year, Globe Santa delivered gifts to 29,869 children ages 12 and under in 16,806 families. For the 32nd year in a row, the program raised over $1 million from thousands of donors.

But in this pandemic year, the need is greater so please consider giving by mail or at globesanta.org.