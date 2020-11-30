Postal worker among those targeted in recent unprovoked attacks in Waltham; now 11 incidents reported

“He was attacked from behind and struck in the facial area. Unknown if a blunt object was used in this incident,” said Waltham police Detective Sergeant Stephen M. McCarthy, a department spokesman, via email Monday “The attacks have occurred in the GardenCrest [apartments] area as well as downtown Waltham. There have been a total of 11. There were no attacks this weekend.”

The tally was an increase of two from over the weekend, when Waltham police said at least nine people had been assaulted since Nov. 10. Among the victims, authorities said, was a US Postal Service letter carrier who was attacked on Nov. 20.

Waltham police said Monday that 11 people have been targeted in unprovoked attacks in that city in recent weeks.

Advertisement

McCarthy added that a “blunt object was used in at least some of the attacks but that object is unknown at this time. Some of the persons were treated at local hospitals.”

Stephen N. Doherty, a USPS spokesman, also confirmed the attack of the postal worker in a separate email message.

“We can confirm that one of our carriers was attacked in Waltham on the evening of November 20,” Doherty wrote Monday. “The safety of our employees is of paramount importance. We have rearranged the delivery sequence of this route to facilitate delivery during the earlier daylight hours. We will continue to monitor this situation and take any further steps that may be necessary to protect our carriers. Due to privacy laws, I cannot comment on issues related to the employee’s health or medical conditions.”

Police on Saturday released surveillance video footage of a man they said was the suspect in a series of unprovoked, random attacks in the city over the prior few weeks.

The assailant appears to be lying in wait and taking victims by surprise, according to a recent police statement.

Advertisement

The attacks began in the Gardencrest apartment complex on Middlesex Circle, police said. Others have since been reported in downtown areas along Chestnut and Charles streets.

Waltham police on Saturday afternoon posted two videos to Facebook of the suspect — who wore a dark hooded shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers — and asked for the public’s help in identifying the person.

“This person is a suspect in the string of recent assaults around Waltham,” the post said.

David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said over the weekend that troopers from the department’s Brighton barracks are assisting Waltham police by increasing patrols in the areas where attacks occurred.

Descriptions of the assailant have varied, Waltham police said, and witnesses have reported different heights, weights, and racial backgrounds. The attacks have occurred between 5:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

“Residents have been informed through various sources to remain aware of their surroundings, especially when out after dark,” the Waltham police statement said. “The Waltham Police are using all means necessary to bring these cases to an end as quickly as possible.”

Anyone with information regarding the attacks is asked to contact Waltham police at 781-314-3600 and select option number 4. They can also call the department’s anonymous tip line at 781-314-3636.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.