Quincy woman to pay $103,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to stealing public benefits for 12 years

“For more than five years, prosecutors from the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and investigators from my team diligently worked side-by-side to build a case that lay bare this scheme and bring justice for Commonwealth residents,” Bump said in a statement.

Nicole Kasimatis, 46, pleaded guilty last week to 15 indictments of defrauding public benefits programs and providing misleading or false information, State Auditor Suzanne Bump and Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement Monday.

A Quincy woman who under-reported her income for 12 years while working as a licensed social worker and fraudulently collected benefits is now facing a year of house arrest and an order to pay back a restitution of more than $100,000, officials said Monday.

Advertisement

Officials said that between Aug. 23, 2006 and April 27, 2018, Kasimatis under-reported her income while working as a licensed social worker by providing falsified pay stubs and other documentation to secure benefits from the Department of Early Education and Care, Transitional Assistance, MassHealth, and Social Security.

Kasimatis pleaded guilty in Norfolk Superior Court on Nov. 23 to all indictments against her, and a judge sentenced her to 36 days in jail — deemed time-served — as well as five years of probation including one year of home confinement, 200 hours of community service, and to pay $103,000 in restitution, officials said.

“The plea is structured so that the $103,000 in restitution was made immediately and applied to the theft from the Department of Early Education and Care – the only victim agency with a waiting list for those who need services,” Morrissey said in a statement, adding that this will have an immediate impact on people with children in need of support.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.