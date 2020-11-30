Teen missing after crash in Wilmington found safe in Tewksbury after 8 hour search

Before he was found, he last seen around 2 a.m. Monday in Wilmington and after that, he was involved in a car crash on Shawsheen Avenue, Pupa said.

A Tewksbury police officer found Sevano Harrell walking along Main Street in Tewksbury around 10:30 a.m. Monday after an 8 hour search for him involving around 60 police officers from neighboring towns, said Wilmington Police Deputy Chief Brian Pupa.

A 14-year-old teen who was missing for over 8 hours after an early morning crash in Wilmington was found safe Monday morning in Tewksbury, police said.

WCVB reported that Harrell, who is from Billerica, took his family’s car, crashed it into a telephone pole, and walked away from the scene.

“We’re going to investigate it. There was still a crash, and we still have to investigate that and what exactly happened and piece it all together. But for the most part, this is about him being safe right now, and I’m sure the parents are very thankful and we can move on from here,” Wilmington Police Chief Joseph Desmond told reporters at the scene.

Desmond told reporters that the teen was wearing just a hoodie.

Officers searched on foot and also with K9s to look for Sevano in the area of Shawsheen Avenue, Jacquith Road, Hopkins Street, Blanchard Road, Kendall Street, and Houghton Road for the teen. They also asked locals to search their private property for him, Wilmington police posted on Facebook.

The incident remains under investigation, Pupa said.

