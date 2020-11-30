These 8 maps show the severity and timing of Monday’s storm

A simulation model the National Weather Service tweeted this morning shows rain moving across the region from this morning through the evening.

Heavy rain and strong, potentially damaging winds are expected in New England Monday and could cause power outages in some parts of Massachusetts, forecasters warned.

At about 10:30 a.m. on Monday, the weather service said on Twitter that rain was beginning to move across the region, and some street flooding would be possible.

By about 1 p.m., according to forecasters, all of Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island will see rainfall.

Rain is expected in multiple New England states at 1 p.m., according to forecasters. NWS

By 4 p.m., rain will still be present across Massachusetts, and most of Connecticut plus western Massachusetts communities like Pittsfield and Great Barrington will have a chance of thunderstorms.

By 4 p.m. on Monday, some areas in New England could see thunderstorms. NWS

The storm will move east, and by 7 p.m., Rhode Island and a larger portion of Massachusetts, including towns like Springfield, Worcester, and Foxborough, could experience thunderstorms, according to the weather service.

By 7 p.m., rain will continue across the state with the chance of thunderstorms for parts of central Massachusetts. NWS

As the storm continues to move east, Boston, Cape and Islands communities, and parts of the North Shore could see thunderstorms by 10 p.m., when the storm will have dissipated for parts of western Massachusetts, which could still see rain.

This map shows the threat of thunderstorms across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut, at 10 p.m. NWS

A high wind warning is in effect for central and southern Rhode Island, southeastern Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and the islands, and some North Shore communities from 3 p.m. Monday through 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 to 60 miles per hour are expected, forecasters said.

Forecasters warned wind gusts could blow down some trees and power lines, with the possibility of scattered power outages.

A high wind warning was in effect for parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island on Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning. NWS

More impactful weather will move across the region in the afternoon and evening, forecasters said. The weather service anticipates maximum wind gusts of 55 miler per hour for Boston and the North Shore, while Cape and Islands communities like Provincetown, Hyannis, and Nantucket could see up to 60 mile-per-hour winds.

In Rhode Island, Providence and Newport could see up to 60-mile-per-hour winds.

This map shows the maximum wind gusts expected on across Massachusetts on Monday afternoon and evening. NWS





