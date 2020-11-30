These 8 maps show the severity and timing of Monday’s storm

Heavy rain and strong, potentially damaging winds are expected in New England Monday and could cause power outages in some parts of Massachusetts, forecasters warned.
A simulation model the National Weather Service tweeted this morning shows rain moving across the region from this morning through the evening.
[Precip Today] Here is one model's prediction for rain this afternoon and evening. Showers and high winds will ramp up late morning and will persist through the overnight hours. More than 2 inches of rain is possible across RI and SE MA. #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/YchHxeGehu— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 30, 2020
At about 10:30 a.m. on Monday, the weather service said on Twitter that rain was beginning to move across the region, and some street flooding would be possible.
Time to make sure you have those umbrellas or rain coats handy! Rain is moving in now and continues the rest of the day. Some street flooding is possible beneath the heaviest downpours. 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/EaAHEU0JpY— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 30, 2020
By about 1 p.m., according to forecasters, all of Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island will see rainfall.
By 4 p.m., rain will still be present across Massachusetts, and most of Connecticut plus western Massachusetts communities like Pittsfield and Great Barrington will have a chance of thunderstorms.
The storm will move east, and by 7 p.m., Rhode Island and a larger portion of Massachusetts, including towns like Springfield, Worcester, and Foxborough, could experience thunderstorms, according to the weather service.
As the storm continues to move east, Boston, Cape and Islands communities, and parts of the North Shore could see thunderstorms by 10 p.m., when the storm will have dissipated for parts of western Massachusetts, which could still see rain.
A high wind warning is in effect for central and southern Rhode Island, southeastern Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and the islands, and some North Shore communities from 3 p.m. Monday through 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 to 60 miles per hour are expected, forecasters said.
Forecasters warned wind gusts could blow down some trees and power lines, with the possibility of scattered power outages.
More impactful weather will move across the region in the afternoon and evening, forecasters said. The weather service anticipates maximum wind gusts of 55 miler per hour for Boston and the North Shore, while Cape and Islands communities like Provincetown, Hyannis, and Nantucket could see up to 60 mile-per-hour winds.
In Rhode Island, Providence and Newport could see up to 60-mile-per-hour winds.
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.