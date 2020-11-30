These photos show the damage Monday’s storm caused in Mass.

Heavy rain and strong winds swept across Massachusetts on Monday, causing downed trees and power outages to thousands of homes.

As heavy rain and wind hit the area afternoon, a shopper struggled with her umbrella at the South Shore Plaza in the parking lot.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1. Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.