These photos show the damage Monday’s storm caused in Mass.

Heavy rain and strong winds swept across Massachusetts on Monday, causing downed trees and power outages to thousands of homes.
These photos show the damage Monday’s storm caused.
Westview Rd is closed due to a primary wire down with fire. Use caution this evening during the high wind and rain. @TownOfLexMA @THE_PFFM pic.twitter.com/06L1TFgnXq— Lexington FF's L1491 (@LexFire_L1491) November 30, 2020
More of this on the way. Drive safely and look for trees and branches in the roadway. pic.twitter.com/XkWpLkmNWy— Sharonmapolice (@SharonMAPolice) November 30, 2020
Georgetown Fire Crews are currently dealing with multiple calls due to the storm. Warren Street is currently closed by #30 due to a tree and wires across the road. Please avoid the area pic.twitter.com/eMyKbknosc— Georgetown Ma Fire (@Georgetown_Fire) November 30, 2020
Willow Street is closed due to a tree down across the road. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/SaRHitCWuq— Pelham Police (@PelhamNHPolice) November 30, 2020
While Officer Powers was out on patrol blocking a street where a tree and wires were down, another tree fell striking his cruiser and causing significant damage! Thankfully he was not injured. Please stay home while your public safety officers work through this damaging storm! pic.twitter.com/jdKyV3sxVf— Hopkintonpolice (@Hopkintonpolice) November 30, 2020
Tree down on Bennington Street in East Boston. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/caDOeY7WqN— Abbey Niezgoda NBC10 Boston (@AbbeyNBCBoston) November 30, 2020
