Torrential rain, ‘damaging wind’ ahead as Mass. and R.I. face wild weather day

“An impactful weather day is in store for us,” meteorologists wrote. “Strong to damaging wind gusts this afternoon into evening. Heavy rain & a few embedded thunderstorms may result in localized poor drainage flooding...Most of our area in a marginal severe risk for damaging straight line winds. An isolated tornado also cannot be ruled out.”

Torrential rain and potentially damaging winds, with the threat of tornadoes in isolated places, will arrive Monday across Massachusetts and Rhode Island, as coastal communities in both states will face winds gusting above 50 miles an hour, the National Weather Service said.

Power outages are possible, and forecasters are recommending that battery-operated equipment is fully charged, flashlights are functioning before the stormy conditions arrive later Monday.

The turbulent weather system is expected to slowly arrive throughout Monday and gathering strength into the evening and overnight into Tuesday. Temperatures will rise into the 60s and the rainfall will be heavy at times. Isolated thunderstorms are possible, forecasters wrote.

The winds and rains will be strongest and heaviest in the coastal communities in both states, forecasters wrote. “Highest amounts of 2.5 to 3 inches look to be across the immediate South Coast and the Cape and Islands, especially towards Nantucket,’' they added.

Elsewhere rainfall of 1 to inches is predicted.

Tuesday will be warm with an isolated shower possible. But the worst of the weather will be over by then, forecasters wrote.





