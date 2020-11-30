Travel at New England airports over post-Thanksgiving weekend down almost 70 percent

The six airports included in the report are Logan International Airport in Boston, Bradley International Airport in Connecticut, Burlington International Airport in Vermont, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in New Hampshire, T. F. Green Airport in Rhode Island, and Portland International Jetport in Maine.

At New England’s six major airports, 71,189 people traveled this year compared to 257,562 people over the same weekend in 2019, according to Transportation Security Administration officials. On Sunday Nov. 29, 28,199 passengers were screened at the six airports compared to 100,361 people on the same day in 2019.

More than 70,000 people passed through New England airports over the post-Thanksgiving weekend, marking an almost 70 percent decrease in the number of travelers over the same weekend last year, after public health officials advised people to avoid traveling for the holiday as coronavirus infections surge across the country.

On Sunday, Nov. 29, 1,176,091 people passed through US airports, the the highest number of travelers since the beginning of the pandemic, but down from 2,882,915 over the same day last year, according to the TSA. Sunday’s total was the fourth time since Friday, Nov. 20 that more than 1 million passengers flew in a day.

Ahead of the holiday, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local elected leaders advised people to stay home for Thanksgiving this year and only celebrate with members of their household to contain the spread of COVID-19, warning that indoor gatherings could amplify the recent surge.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said Sunday the country could see a “surge upon surge” of the virus in the coming weeks after millions of Americans traveled for Thanksgiving.

On Monday, the CDC issued guidance for people who may have been exposed to the virus after traveling and gathering in larger groups to celebrate the holiday, advising people to stay home for 14 days after their last contact with an infected person, and keep an eye out for symptoms, among other considerations.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.