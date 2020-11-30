Travelers arriving at Rhode Island airport offered free COVID-19 tests

BOSOTN (AP) — People flying into T.F. Green Airport in Rhode Island were given the option of a free coronavirus test this weekend as the state looks to prevent a surge in cases following Thanksgiving.

The voluntary, rapid tests were offered to anyone arriving at the airport in a roped area near the baggage claim. The free tests started Saturday and will continue through Monday.

The effort is being led by the state’s Department of Health and the Rhode Island National Guard. Results from the rapid tests are available in about 15 minutes.