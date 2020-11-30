Mass. reports 1,166 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 25 new deaths

The DPH said 43,856 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 1,174 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 25 to 10,512, the Department of Public Health reported.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 1,166 on Monday, bringing the state’s total to 218,329.

The DPH also reported that 29,195 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 8.4 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 378 people, bringing that total to 262,710.

The seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 3.9 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The seven-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients rose from 985 to 1,021. The lowest that metric has been is 155.

The seven-day average of deaths from confirmed cases has been as high as 28 in recent days; the lowest that number has been is 11.

The state recently changed the way it reports some statistics related to positive tests, introducing a new metric that attempts to isolate the effect of public health programs undertaken by colleges, in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases.

On Monday, the state said the seven-day rate would be 5.55 percent if not for people tested in higher education settings. However, the state’s overall rate still includes others who might be repeatedly tested, such as health care workers, long-term care providers and residents, and first responders.

In the summer, the state appeared to have wrestled the virus under control, but case counts began gradually to rise as the summer wore on. In late October, case count growth accelerated. Governor Charlie Baker has acknowledged a second surge is underway.

Public health officials, who have been worried about the possible impact of people gathering for the Thanksgiving holidays, planned to watch the Massachusetts numbers closely in the days ahead. Dr. Robert Horsburgh, a professor of epidemiology at Boston University, told the Globe Sunday that in order to limit additional cases, Governor Baker will need to roll back the state’s economic reopening.

“We need to ratchet things down and get on top of things like transmission before hospitals fill up and we’re having the crises we had before,” Horsburgh told the Globe. “It’s definitely going in the wrong direction, and we can’t sit pat, because with more infections out there, the risk is increasing.”

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.