So you had a nice Thanksgiving, but you might have been exposed to the coronavirus. Here’s what the CDC says you should do

Here’s what the US Centers for Disease Control recommends you do if you were exposed.

Now, some may also be learning they were exposed to the coronavirus during the get-togethers.

The official advice was: Don’t travel — and celebrate Thanksgiving only with your own household. But some people certainly did travel and gather in larger groups for the turkey, the fixings, and the holiday cheer.

The CDC says you should:

— Stay home for 14 days after your last contact with a person who has COVID-19.

— Stay away from others, especially those at increased risk of the virus.

— Keep an eye out for fever (100.4°F or higher), cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19.

— Consider getting tested. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 or feel healthy, you should still quarantine yourself for 14 days after your last contact with a person who has COVID-19. This is because symptoms may appear later or you may be contagious without symptoms.

— Don’t travel until 14 days after you were exposed.

The agency offered further recommendations for people who can’t completely quarantine themselves, including:

— Stay 6 feet away from people.

— Wear a mask around others, including in the house.

— Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Monday morning tweeted out 10 tips for people quarantining or self-monitoring at home.

If you do develop symptoms or if you test positive, the CDC said, “immediately notify the host and others who attended. They may need to inform other attendees about their possible exposure to the virus.”

Of course, you should also contact your doctor and follow the CDC-recommended steps for what to do if you become sick, and adhere to public health recommendations for community-related exposure, the agency said. And be prepared to help contact tracers looking to hunt down where the virus may have spread.

The state DPH reminded people in a tweet Monday that they can get tested in a number of hard-hit communities free of charge and with no symptoms.





Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.