BC football coach Jeff Hafley says his Eagles ‘deserve’ to go bowling

Typically, teams earned a bowl berth by winning at least six games (with exceptions made in seasons where there were fewer six-win teams than slots available). But with conferences around the country shrinking the schedules due to the pandemic — for instance, the PAC-12 played a nine-game slate — a one-year modification made sense.

One of the provisions made by the NCAA’s Division I Council amid the novel coronavirus pandemic was that all programs would be eligible for bowl games this year.

With all of the challenges and complications of simply getting through the college football season, it’s easy to overlook the fact that there is still a carrot dangling for teams at the end of the year.

Advertisement

For the Boston College football team, a minimum of six wins was always the benchmark of a winning season. The Atlantic Coast Conference had its teams play 11 games, including one nonconference opponent. The Eagles’ 34-27 victory over Louisville last week sealed their fifth straight season with at least six wins and made them bowl-eligible for the sixth time in eight years.

“We proved that we can come out we’re going to play hard, and we’re going to play for each other,” said receiver C.J. Lewis. “And regardless of what people say, we’re going to come out and play with a chip on our shoulder and we’re going to prove to everyone watching that BC’s on the rise.”

In October, the Football Bowl Association was rebranded as simply “Bowl Season,” carving out the stretch from late-December to New Year’s week as “A Celebration of College Football.” Last week, the revamped organization released its first projections for 35 bowl games. BC was projected to land in the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, on New Year’s Eve opposite a Pac-12 opponent.

Leading the Eagles to bowl-eligibility was also a milestone for first-year BC head coach Jeff Hafley.

Advertisement

A glance at the top of the national rankings finds Ohio State, Hafley’s former team, at No. 3, and still fighting for a berth in the College Football Playoffs even as a COVID-19 pandemic forced the Buckeyes to cancel their Big Ten game last week against Illinois.

The Eagles were picked to finish 13th in the ACC preseason poll. At 6-4, they have the sixth-best record in the conference.

They turned heads with a near-upset of then-No. 1 Clemson in October and turned around two weeks later and battled No. 2 Notre Dame.

To Hafley, the Eagles have had a season worthy of a postseason reward.

“It’s awesome because they deserve it,” Hafley said. “And whether or not you can go to a bowl with three wins or two wins — that’s not real. You’ve got to earn it, and those kids earned it. So I don’t want to go to a bowl game if we’re 5-6 or 4-7. You got to earn a bowl game.”

BC pushed through a stretch of nine straight games to start the season. The only other team in the conference to play nine straight games was Virginia Tech.

“You could see we were tired, but no excuse, we won’t make one,” Hafley said. “Fortunate to be able to play 10 games. I have some really close friends who have only played three or four games, but for us to be able to play 10 games and just get better in our first year — win or lose, you’ve got to play football to get better — we’re very fortunate. But those nine weeks were a grind. It kind of felt like a 16-week NFL season to me, just the mental grind of it all.”

Advertisement

While some schools may have played shorter schedules, Hafley wouldn’t have had the BC’s season play out any other way.

“We’ve played 10 games,” he said. “There’s some teams out there that have played three and four. Our kids have played 10 games, we played against the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked team in the country. The other team we lost to at the time, I think was fourth or fifth in the country. We’ve competed in every one of those games. So it’s awesome. That’s the best way I can describe it. I am pumped.”





Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.