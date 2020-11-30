Bruce Arena’s strategy to focus on postseason has paid off nicely for Revolution

“I think the most important thing is to have a team prepared when you’re in the knockout stage, which we are now. I think we got better towards the end of the year, and obviously the return of Carles [Gil] is huge for our team.”

“I wasn’t too concerned about how the regular season went in terms of ‘are you in fourth place, second place, sixth place, eighth place,’ " Arena said after the Revolution’s 3-1 win over Orlando City SC in the conference semifinals Sunday. “It didn’t matter. It really didn’t matter, because the regular season competitively made no sense.

The Revolution dropped out of the top six of the Eastern Conference late in the season, costing them a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the MLS playoffs. But Bruce Arena’s decision to prioritize the team’s health and postseason preparation has paid off.

Arena’s methods in his second season in Foxborough have sparked the Revolution to three victories in 10 days, advancing them to a single-game conference final against the Columbus Crew Sunday.

In the victory over Orlando City, the Revolution displayed traits Arena has been emphasizing since taking over as head coach last year. They were competitive, confident, and creative.

The youngest Revolution players, Tajon Buchanan, 21, and Henry Kessler, 22, were matched against foes with greater experience (Nani) and strength (Daryl Dike). Scott Caldwell and Matt Polster confronted some over-the-top rough play in midfield. Teal Bunbury, Andrew Farrell, and DeJuan Jones won one-on-one duels. Matt Turner saved a Nani penalty kick. And Designated Players Gustavo Bou (two goals), Adam Buksa, and Gil did the rest.

Once the Revolution or Arena have reached this point, they have usually been successful. The Revolution have never lost a game in regulation time in the Eastern Conference finals, going 5-1-4 in single-game, home-and-away, and first-to-5-points formats. Arena’s teams have won seven of eight conference finals.

MLS Cups have been a different story, though. The Revolution have lost in all five appearances, including a 2014 defeat against Arena’s LA Galaxy. Arena has won a record five of seven MLS Cup finals since capturing the inaugural title with D.C. United at Foxboro Stadium in 1996.

Arena’s résumé also includes nine years with the US national team, including a 3-0-0 record in Gold Cup finals.

The Revolution went 1-3-1 in the final five games of the regular season, entering the playoffs as the eighth seed. The lowest-seeded team to reach the MLS Cup was the No. 5 Portland Timbers in 2018.

But playing on the road has not proven disadvantageous for the Revolution this year, partly owing to empty stadiums, combined with Arena’s ability to get the best out of them. Arena has emphasized an attacking, possession game, which is difficult to execute on artificial turf, part of the reason the Revolution have struggled at Gillette Stadium. Away from home, though, the Revolution have performed well, whether on grass, synthetic, or hybrid surfaces.

The Revolution have compiled a 12-9-8 record away from home in all competitions in 2019-20 but have not faced Columbus since Arena took over last year.

The Revolution have lost five successive games at Columbus since taking a 4-2 victory in the 2014 playoffs. Five Revolution starters in that game remain with the team: Bunbury, Caldwell, and Farrell, and reserves Lee Nguyen and Kelyn Rowe. The Columbus roster includes three players who participated: Waylon Francis (one of seven Crew players who missed a 2-0 overtime win over Nashville in the conference semifinals because of a positive coronavirus test), and defenders Hector Jimenez and Josh Williams.

Gyasi Zardes, who set up Pedro Santos’s opening goal vs. Nashville and converted the second, played for Arena with the Galaxy, scoring against the Revolution in the 2014 MLS Cup.

“I don’t think this has anything to do with my previous experiences in the MLS playoffs,” Arena said. “They’re different. I don’t know exactly when the league went to single elimination, but that’s huge.

“It’s also huge in the fact that we were able to win our last two games on the road against two very good teams [Philadelphia and Orlando City]. It’s preparation. It’s moving your team forward at the end of the year when it matters.”

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.