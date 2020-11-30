Four Massachusetts district attorneys call for NCAA to reinstate UMass tennis title: ‘We are incredibly passionate about this’

The four sent a letter addressed to the NCAA and cc’d to NCAA president Mark Emmert spelling out the three grounds they believe should convince the NCAA to reverse its recent decision that stripped the UMass women’s tennis team of its 2017 Atlantic 10 title.

Four of Massachusetts’ 11 district attorneys are graduates of the University of Massachusetts, which could explain their disappointment over the recent NCAA decision punishing UMass athletics for a self-reported clerical error. But more than being motivated by loyalty to their alma mater, the four — Michael Morrissey (Norfolk), Rachael Rollins (Suffolk), Joseph D. Early (Worcester), and David E. Sullivan (Northwestern) — are unified in what they see as the unjust fashion in which the NCAA meted out its discipline.

Advertisement

That punishment, detailed in the Globe and explained many times over by UMass AD Ryan Bamford, arose over an overpayment of housing allotment scholarship money to members of the men’s basketball team as well as two members of the UMass women’s tennis team. The amount in question for the women totaled $504, $252 each for a phone line in an off-campus apartment that neither knew she had nor neither needed. The money had been automatically credited to their account so they were completely unaware it was there, just as they were unaware that once they took the court while in possession of it, they were ineligible under NCAA rules.

What the DAs point out is that one, this is unfair punishment to innocent players, two, it fails to credit the school for self-reporting, and three, it removed incentive for anyone else to self report.

They wrote: “As prosecutors, we are mindful that we are ministers of justice, just as you, too, are ministers of justice. As a group, we have overseen the administration of justice in more than half a million criminal matters. We understand holding people responsible, but we also understand restorative justice. It is from these perspectives that we believe you have grounds to revisit this question.”

Advertisement

Though the idea originated with Morrissey, it is keenly felt by Rollins, who was a scholarship lacrosse player at UMass. She actually had a good experience with the NCAA, when players from her team, the volleyball team, and ironically, women’s tennis, successfully fought under the rules of Title IX to have their sports restored after they were cut for financial reasons.

“When I look at this women’s tennis team, these A-10 champions, I see exceptional athletes who are being penalized for an administrative mistake made by a University that was self reported,” Rollins said in a phone call Monday.

“It is my hope that they will see four chief law enforcement officers of the 11 in our state are supportive of these young women and the hard work they’ve done and that we’re willing to do anything else we can,” Rollins said in a phone call Monday. “As long as we can get people outraged about this injustice, I’m hopeful we can get a good result.

“We are incredibly passionate about this.”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.