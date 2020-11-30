Kyle Draper leaving NBC Sports Boston to join Sacramento Kings as play-by-play announcer

The Kings announced Draper’s hiring Monday afternoon as their additional play-by-play announcer. Longtime ESPN voice Mark Jones was recently named the primary play-by-play voice. Draper will handle play-by-play duties alongside analyst Doug Christie when Jones is on assignment for ESPN.

Kyle Draper, who brought an energetic approach to NBC Sports Boston’s Celtics studio programming the past seven seasons, is leaving to become a play-by-play announcer and host for the Sacramento Kings.

Draper joined NBCSB in 2009 as a SportsNet Central anchor. He began hosting Celtics studio programming during the 2013-14 season. Upbeat and opinionated, he built a quick rapport with analyst Brian Scalabrine in particular. Draper also occasionally filled in for Mike Gorman as the play-by-play voice.

“It is an honor to join the Kings broadcast team, and I would like to thank [Kings owner and chairman] Vivek [Ranadive] and the organization for this amazing opportunity,” said Draper. “For generations, Kings fans have demonstrated an incredible devotion to their team, and I can’t wait to connect with them while beginning a new chapter in Sacramento.”

