MLB Draft League launching wooden-bat league for top draft prospects

Major League Baseball is launching a wooden-bat league for top prospects who are eligible for the MLB Draft, it announced Monday.

The MLB Draft League, which will be operated by the scouting service Prep Baseball Report, has five member teams and is discussing adding a sixth team in the coming weeks. Teams will play a 68-game regular season from late May to mid-August, split into two parts.

The first half of the season will showcase the top draft-eligible high school, college, and junior college players. After an All-Star break centered around the MLB Draft (July 11-13), teams will restock their rosters with the top undrafted players for the second half of the season.