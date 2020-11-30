MLB Draft League launching wooden-bat league for top draft prospects

Major League Baseball is launching a wooden-bat league for top prospects who are eligible for the MLB Draft, it announced Monday.
The MLB Draft League, which will be operated by the scouting service Prep Baseball Report, has five member teams and is discussing adding a sixth team in the coming weeks. Teams will play a 68-game regular season from late May to mid-August, split into two parts.
The first half of the season will showcase the top draft-eligible high school, college, and junior college players. After an All-Star break centered around the MLB Draft (July 11-13), teams will restock their rosters with the top undrafted players for the second half of the season.
The five founding members of the league are the Mahoning Valley Scrappers (Ohio), State College Spikes (Pennsylvania), Williamsport Crosscutters (Pennsylvania), Trenton Thunder (New Jersey), and West Virginia Black Bears. Each of those communities lost a franchise when MLB reduced minor league affiliates from 160 to 120 this offseason.
The announcement comes after the Appalachian League — formerly a rookie level league — was reconfigured into a collegiate summer league for rising freshmen and sophomores.
Morgan Sword, MLB’s Executive Vice President, Baseball Economics & Operations, said Monday the MLB Draft League will attract the nation’s top eligible draft players.
“We are thrilled to partner with Prep Baseball Report and the founding members of the MLB Draft League to create a one-of-a-kind league that will attract the nation’s top players who are eligible for each year’s MLB Draft and allow local fans to see top prospects and future big-league stars in their hometowns,” Sword said.
“This announcement continues MLB’s commitment to preserving and growing baseball in communities around the United States.”