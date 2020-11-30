Patriots place receiver Julian Edelman on COVID-IR list

He was placed on injured reserve at the end of last month and was eligible to return against the Texans, but he’s yet to return to practice.

The list is reserved for players who test positive for the coronavirus or come in close contact with someone who has. Edelman hasn’t played since undergoing a knee procedure in October.

However, Edelman has been working with the other receivers even though he hasn’t been on the practice field.

Once Edelman begins practicing, the Patriots have 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster. If he is not activated within that window, the 34-year-old will be ruled out for the remainder of the season.

“I think Julian is definitely headed in the right direction,” coach Bill Belichick said last week. “I spoke to him and he’s feeling better every day, confident, stronger. We’ll just take it day by day. When he’s ready to go, we’ll put him out there. But we don’t want to rush it or put him out there and then there’s a setback and then we run out of time.”

The news of Edelman going on the COVID-IR list comes as the NFL prepares for just the sixth Wednesday game in league history. The Steelers and the Ravens will now play on Wednesday after their Thanksgiving Day matchup was moved because an outbreak within Baltimore’s locker room.





