Patriots to stay in Los Angeles in between Chargers, Rams games

The Patriots are planning to stay in Los Angeles following Sunday’s game against the Chargers to prepare for their Dec. 10 Thursday night game against the Rams, according to a league source.
The plan is for the club to stay on the UCLA campus before and after their game against the Chargers, though as always in 2020, that could change given the COVID-19 pandemic.
There is an obvious connection with coach Bill Belichick and UCLA coach Chip Kelly being longtime friends.
