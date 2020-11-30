Royals reach deals with southpaw Mike Minor, outfielder Michael Taylor

The Kansas City Royals agreed to a two-year deal with lefthanded pitcher Mike Minor , 32, and finalized a $1.75 million, one-year contract with outfielder Michael Taylor as they work to piece together a roster. Minor resurrected his career in Kansas City three years ago when he had a 2.55 ERA in 65 games and went 6 for 6 in save opportunities. Taylor, 29, hit just .196 in 38 games with the Nationals last season, then became a free agent Oct. 15 when he refused an outright assignment to the minor leagues . . . The Cleveland Indians traded side-arm reliever Adam Cimber to the Miami Marlins on Monday for $100,000. Cimber, 30, went 0-1 with a 3.97 ERA in 14 games this past season for Cleveland, which acquired the righthander in 2018 from the San Diego Padres in the deal that brought All-Star closer Brad Hand to the Indians . . . Righthander Jacob Barnes agreed on a one-year, $750,000 contract with the New York Mets. The 30-year-old was 0-2 with a 5.50 ERA for the Los Angeles Angeles last season, then was claimed off waivers by the Mets on Oct. 30. He is 4-13 with a 4.36 ERA in 199 relief appearances and one start in five major league seasons.

Alabama coach Nick Saban, 69, who tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday and was forced to watch the top-ranked Crimson Tide’s 41-32 win over rival Auburn from his home over the weekend, expects to be back on the sidelines for Saturday’s game at LSU. . . . Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall voiced his displeasure in conjunction with athletic director Carla Williams after Saturday’s Atlantic Coast Conference game at Florida State was canceled on the morning of the game after FSU school officials elected not to play, citing player safety concerns. It marked the second week in a row the Seminoles canceled an ACC home game because of similar concerns, prompting Clemson coach Dabo Swinney to accuse Florida State of using COVID as an excuse not to play. “I have no interest in going back to Florida State,” Mendenhall said during his weekly Zoom call with the media. “That opportunity was there. It’s no longer there.” The Cavaliers (4-4, 3-4 ACC) do not have an open weekend for the final two weeks of the regular season, with games against Boston College Saturday and Virginia Tech Dec. 12 . . . Minnesota called off this weekend’s game against No. 16 Northwestern, the second straight cancellation for the Gophers due to a spike in COVID-19 cases within the program. Minnesota’s football team has turned up 47 positive cases since Nov. 19 — 21 players and 26 staff members . . . Greg McGarity announced he will retire after 10 years as Georgia’s athletic director, effective Dec. 31.

College basketball

Surge puts Maryland-Towson men on hold

Maryland’s men’s basketball game against Towson scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled because of a positive coronavirus test in Towson’s program, the school announced. The Terrapins are hoping to add another nonconference game to their schedule, possibly even this week, a spokesman said. Maryland planned the matchup against Towson on short notice after its previous opponent for this date, Monmouth, also canceled because of a positive test in Monmouth’s program.

Soccer

D.C. United agree on four player options

D.C. United exercised contract options on regulars Joseph Mora, Júnior Moreno, Yordy Reyna and Ulises Segura and cut ties with three players, including Oniel Fisher, a former starting right back, midfielder Mohammed Abu and defender Axel Sjoberg. United declined options on six players, but said it is negotiating new deals with three of them: midfielder Felipe Martins, forward Gelmin Rivas and third-string goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr. Meanwhile, United’s coaching search continues. The team is expected to hire a US-based candidate in the next two weeks, multiple people familiar with the process said. Candidates include former New York Red Bulls coach Chris Armas; MLS assistants Ezra Hendrickson (Columbus), Pat Noonan (Philadelphia) and Gonzalo Pineda (Seattle); former US women’s coach Jill Ellis; and D.C. interim coach Chad Ashton . . . UEFA appointed Stéphanie Frappart as the first female referee for a men’s Champions League game. The French official, regarded as the top referee in women’s soccer who was picked by FIFA for the 2019 Women’s World Cup, will take charge of Juventus hosting Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday.

