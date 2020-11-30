San Francisco 49ers find temporary home in Arizona

The 49ers become the first NFL team forced to move because of applicable state or local coronavirus guidelines. Santa Clara County announced new heath restrictions Saturday that include a temporary ban on contact sports at the professional, collegiate and youth levels.

The team said it will have information on practice arrangements later but it will likely need to look outside the area because the rules imposed by Santa Clara County will require the players to quarantine for 14 days any time they travel more than 150 miles.

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Buffalo Bills next Monday night and Washington on Dec. 13 at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, because they won’t be able to practice or play games in their home in Santa Clara County for three weeks.

Niners CEO Jed York said the team had offers from San Diego and Arizona but playing at the Cardinals’ home in Glendale proved to be the best option. He thanked Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell and the officials in Arizona for their help in “these unprecedented times.”

The NFL previously told teams in a memo that all team facilities will be closed Monday and Tuesday, citing rising coronavirus caseloads nationally and Thanksgiving gatherings. Teams playing games Monday and Tuesday were exempt.

The 49ers have a scheduled road game Dec. 26 at Arizona. So three of their next four games will be in the same stadium.

San Francisco is one game out of a playoff spot, so an even longer road trip might be in store.

“The biggest thing for me is us all leaving our families,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Sunday. “We’re all human just like everyone else. It’s a big deal to leave your family for the whole month of December. A huge deal, as everyone knows. This virus is a huge deal.”

They finish the season with a home game against Seattle on Jan. 3, which could be played at Levi’s Stadium if the ban is lifted as scheduled Dec. 21.

“We just got to have that open mind and positive attitude and make sure that first and foremost that everybody’s safe,” said running back Raheem Mostert, whose wife gave birth to the couple’s second child during the season back home in the Cleveland area. “That’s the main goal.”

Bengals’ Burrow set for surgery

Cincinnati rookie quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to have surgery on his injured left knee this week, coach Zac Taylor said.

Burrow’s season ended Nov. 22 when he was sandwiched between two Washington pass-rushers and his leg was bent severely. The structural damage in his knee requires surgery and extensive rehabilitation.

Taylor said he expects Burrow to be ready to play at some point next season.

“He’s just ready to get this process going and get healthy for next year,” said friend Sam Hubbard, a Bengals defensive end. “He’s about as positive and upbeat as you could be with the circumstances and the injury.”

Burrow led LSU to the 2019 national championship and won the Heisman Trophy. He was the top overall draft pick by Cincinnati.

He threw for 2,668 yards and 13 TDs and five interceptions in his rookie year.

Browns await Garrett’s return

Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett is on track to be activated from the COVID-19 list on Wednesday after missing two games with the virus.

Garrett sat out Cleveland’s wins over Philadelphia and Jacksonville the past two weeks after testing positive Nov. 20. He’s been isolated at home and following league protocols.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski did not want to address whether Garrett, who was leading the NFL with 9½ sacks when he tested positive, had suffered moderate or severe symptoms during his illness.

The Browns (8-3) will begin on-field preparation for this week’s game at Tennessee on Wednesday, and Stefanski said Garrett has hit all the mandatory markers to ensure his return.

“He’s trending that way, yes,” Stefanski said.

The Browns have been hit hard by the coronavirus. Stefanski expects fullback Andy Janovich to return this week after being out with the virus. He’ll know later this week on the status of Porter Gustin, Joe Jackson, and Sione Takitaki, who are also on the COVID list.

Cornerback Denzel Ward, who is having a Pro Bowl-caliber season, is expected to miss his second straight game this week with a calf strain suffered against the Eagles.

Also, safety Ronnie Harrision continues to undergo tests on his shoulder after he injured it while making a tackle against the Jaguars early in Sunday’s game.

Colts’ Sanchez to have cancer surgery Tuesday

Indianapolis Colts kicking specialist Rigoberto Sanchez announced on Instagram that he will have surgery to remove a cancerous tumor Tuesday.

“Like I said before, it’s always God’s plan and it will always be bigger than my plans,” Sanchez wrote. “So grateful to be surrounded by doctors that helped me catch the cancerous tumor before it spread all over my body. I will be getting surgery on Tuesday and I know that it will not be an easy bump on the road, but I know I have my amazing wife supporting me along with family, coaches, and friends reaching out.”

Sanchez played Sunday against the Titans though he only punted, which coach Frank Reich attributed afterward to a “physical issue.” Rookie Rodrigo Blankenship, who kicks field goals and extra points for the Colts, also handled kickoffs Sunday.

Sanchez has handled kickoffs and punts for the Colts since 2017, when he set an NFL record for net punting average by a rookie (42.6 yards). He ranks ninth in the NFL in gross yards per punt this season with a career-high average of 47.2 yards.

Sanchez punted five times for an average of 50.8 yards against the Titans.

“Unfortunately, there are things you can’t control in life and this is one of them, he wrote on Instagram. “No plans or preparation would have gotten me ready for this kind of adversity, but like I told my wife, we can’t flinch. Keep striving to come back stronger than ever.

“Makes me sick that I’ll have to miss some time playing beside my brothers, but I know they will hold it down.”

Tripleheader slate set for Dec. 26

The NFL set its schedule for the league’s tripleheader on the Saturday after Christmas.

The Buccaneers will visit the Lions at 1 p.m. followed by the 49ers-Cardinals (4:30 p.m.) and Dolphins-Raiders (8:15 p.m.).

The NFL had five games to choose from when the schedule was announced in May, with teams told only that they would play Dec. 26 or Dec. 27. That means the Browns-Jets and Broncos-Chargers are set for Sunday, Dec. 27.

The early and late games will air exclusively on NFL Network while the San Francisco-Arizona game will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch.