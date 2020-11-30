Texans WR Will Fuller suspended six games for PEDs

“I want to sincerely apologize to the Texans organization and all of my fans for this mistake,” he wrote on Instagram. “I am looking forward to putting this all behind me and returning better than ever in 2021.”

Fuller announced the suspension on Instagram on Monday, saying that the suspension was from a medication he was prescribed that he believed to be permitted, but that was banned under the league’s policy.

HOUSTON — Houston Texans receiver Will Fuller says he’s been suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

The suspension is a big blow for a team on which he had become the No. 1 receiver in the wake of the offseason trade of DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona. Fuller ranks 10th in the NFL with 879 yards receiving and eight touchdowns this season, which are both career highs.

Fuller, who was a first-round pick in 2016 out of Notre Dame, has had five 100-yard receiving games this season, capped by a season-high 171-yard, two-touchdown performance in Houston’s 41-25 win over Detroit on Thanksgiving. In only 11 games, he established career highs in catches (53), yards (879), and touchdowns (8).

Fuller, who has started each game for the Texans this season after struggling with injuries for the past three years, will be a unrestricted free agent after this season. Fuller’s suspension leaves Brandin Cooks, who has 719 yards receiving, as Deshaun Watson’s top remaining target.

Houston opened the season 0-4 before coach Bill O’Brien was fired but has gone 4-3 since. Watson ranks third in the NFL with 3,201 yards passing and his 68.9 percent completion rate is sixth.

The suspension leaves Houston’s receiving group rather thin after veteran Kenny Stills was released last week and with Randall Cobb on the injured list with a toe injury. Cobb ranks third on the team with 441 yards receiving.