Unmoved by the end of ‘The Undoing’

For most of the six-episode HBO miniseries, adapted by David E. Kelley from Jean Hanff Korelitz’s novel “You Should Have Known,” we were led to believe that even though he was a lying adulterer with a mysterious past, Hugh Grant’s Upper East Side doctor Jonathan Fraser did not murder his mistress. Sure, he saw her and had sex with her right before she was killed, and then he disappeared for an inordinate amount of time, but he’d be too obvious a culprit, right?

“The Undoing” finished up its run on Sunday, and we finally found out who brutally murdered the young mother whose body was discovered by her son. But it was a trick ending in some ways, as it turned the whodunit genre on its head and played a bit with viewers’ expectations.

The conventions of the genre suggest that it has to be someone else, to justify the season. And, true to the genre, each episode offered us other possible perps, including, at the end of the fifth episode, even Fraser’s early teenaged son, Henry. Was it Jonathan’s wife, Grace, played by Nicole Kidman with arch fashions, or was it her protective father, played by Donald Sutherland, or was it her mysterious best friend, played by Lily Rabe? “The Undoing” appeared to be having a good time toying with our deductive reasoning as it built up to some surprising reveal, which is what we’d signed up for.

But it turned out that Dr. Fraser was in fact a very bad man who murdered his girlfriend and, at one point in his desperate efforts to get away with it, was willing to say that his son had done it. The joke was on us; if he looks like a murderer and sounds like a murderer and acts like a murderer, he’s a murderer, even if he has remnants of Hugh Grant’s charisma going for him. It was kind of clever, even while it felt like a cheat.

I didn’t have high expectations of “The Undoing,” which was too plot-driven to amount to much more than a puzzle being pieced together. So I don’t feel outraged or even disappointed. No matter who ended up doing it, the getting there was just diverting enough.

