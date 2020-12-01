USS Constitution Museum temporarily closes, again, due to coronavirus

“It seems like the right thing to do,” said Rand, who leads the cultural nonprofit independently of the Navy. “We’re much better together than separate.”

Museum president and chief executive Anne Grimes Rand said they decided to close the museum temporarily amid rising case counts and following the US Navy’s recent decision to halt public tours of the USS Constitution, known as “Old Ironsides,” the world’s oldest commissioned naval vessel that’s still afloat.

In what could be an ominous sign of a new round of pandemic-related closures, the USS Constitution Museum announced Tuesday that it would shutter immediately to help minimize the spread of coronavirus.

She added that she couldn’t say when the museum might reopen.

“We want to see the trajectory going in a positive direction.”

The USS Constitution Museum, which is devoted to the history of the storied frigate first launched in 1797, joined the city’s other museums when it closed last March during the first wave of the pandemic. The museum reopened five months later in August, implementing additional public health safety measures.

Although many of the city’s museums remain open on a limited basis, rising case counts have caused peer institutions across the country to close in recent days, including the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Philadelphia Art Museum, and the Smithsonian museums in Washington, D.C.

In the meantime, Rand urged potential guests to visit the USS Constitution Museum’s website, which was beefed-up with games and other virtual offerings during last spring’s closure.

“It’s certainly not what we hoped for or wanted to do,” she said of the decision to close. “But we’re still fulfilling our mission through our online museum.”

