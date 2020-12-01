Growth slowed in November as the virus flared anew

American factories grew at a slower pace last month and there are concerns that surging coronavirus infections will endanger an economic recovery. The Institute of Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reported Tuesday that its manufacturing index dipped to 57.5 in November from 59.3 in October. Any reading above 50 signals that manufacturing is expanding. The ISM index plunged in the spring but has since bounced back and now shows factories on a six-month winning streak. New orders and production grew more slowly last month. Hiring actually dropped, reversing a gain in October. New export orders grew faster. Sixteen of 18 industries surveyed reported growth last month, led by apparel and mineral manufacturers. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

RETAIL

Sephora to take over Kohl’s cosmetic departments

Sephora will be replacing all cosmetics areas at Kohl’s with 2,500 square foot shops, starting with 200 locations late next year. It will expand to at least 850 stores by 2023. The Sephora’s online beauty experience will launch on Kohls.com in the fall of 2021. The deal appears to upend Sephora’s 14-year exclusive relationship with J.C. Penney, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May. It will emerge from bankruptcy after closing about a third of its stores. Earlier this month, Target said it would be opening Ulta Beauty shops in more than 100 stores next year. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FAST FOOD

Wendy’s to open 250 ‘cloud kitchens’ in India

Wendy’s has struck a deal with India’s Rebel Foods to open about 250 so-called cloud kitchens across the country, one of the most ambitious efforts yet to serve customers through delivery rather than the traditional fast-food stores as the industry adapts to the coronavirus pandemic. The company is experimenting with a new format as the COVID-19 outbreak makes many consumers unwilling or unable to visit traditional stores. Cloud kitchens, which derive their name from cloud computing, are remote facilities without seating or cashiers that prepare food exclusively for delivery. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

STOCK EXCHANGES

Nasdaq to require greater diversity on boards of listed companies

Nasdaq plans to require more diversity on boards of directors. Under its proposed rules, most companies listed on Nasdaq’s US exchange would have to include at least one director who identifies as female and one who identifies as an underrepresented minority or LGBTQ, Nasdaq said in a statement Tuesday. About a quarter of its listed companies currently meet the proposed standard, according to the exchange, which is seeking approval for the plan from the US Securities and Exchange Commission. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CONSTRUCTION

Single-home building drives spending

US construction spending jumped 1.3 percent in October, the fifth straight monthly increase, again on the strength of single-family home building. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that the October gain follows a strong upward revision of 0.5 percent in September. Private residential construction projects rose 2.9 percent with single-family home building up 5.6 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AVIATION

Firm to provide billions in financing to airlines and others to buy Boeing planes

Investment firm Castlelake signed an agreement with Boeing Co. to provide as much as $5 billion of financing to airlines and other companies looking to buy planes from the aerospace manufacturer. Boeing Capital Corp., the company’s finance arm, is reluctant to lend to customers as the planemaker’s debt levels have swelled, first because of its 737 Max jet being grounded, and then because of the pandemic. Boeing’s debt totaled around $60 billion as of the end of September, more than double its level at the end of last year and four times the amount at the end of 2018. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook oversight board chooses first six cases

Facebook’s Oversight Board has picked the first six cases it will review to determine whether the company took appropriate action with controversial content. The board, which Facebook created in response to criticism of how it handles content, chose three cases that involve hate speech and others involving comments about inciting violence, misinformation about COVID-19, and nudity. The board began accepting cases in October and will continue to receive appeals while it considers these cases, according to a blog post Tuesday. A public comments system is also up and running allowing anyone — from the general public to experts — to submit research and perspectives relating to the cases. Initial members of the board include 20 academics, lawyers, journalists, and human rights advocates. The panel has 90 days to decide on cases and their rulings are binding, meaning Facebook has to do what the board decides. As the board hears more cases, it will create an archive of case decisions. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

REAL ESTATE

Giant NY landlord to cut jobs, pay

Vornado Realty Trust, a major Manhattan property owner, is cutting costs as the pandemic roils New York’s economy. The real estate investment trust plans to reduce expenses by more than $35 million by reducing compensation and cutting 70 jobs, according to a statement Tuesday. The moves will result in a $23 million reduction in net income for the fourth quarter, Vornado said. Vornado is one of the biggest landlords in New York, owning and managing nearly 20 million square feet of office space in Manhattan, along with some retail and hotels. The REIT co-owns 1290 Avenue of Americas with the Trump Organization, and is spending billions to redevelop properties in the neighborhood around Pennsylvania Station. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

HEALTH CARE

UnitedHealth says 2021 earnings will suffer due to pandemic impact

UnitedHealth has debuted a lower-than-expected 2021 earnings forecast partly because of the unknown extent of COVID-19′s impact on the health care system. The nation’s largest health insurance provider said Tuesday that it expects to take a hit in the new year from treatment and testing costs tied to the pandemic. It believes it may see more claims for things like elective surgeries that people deferred this year as the pandemic spread. The company also cited a potential impact from rising unemployment, which can reduce employer-sponsored health insurance enrollment. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

Iconic British department store’s demise could lead to 12,000 layoffs

The future of about 25,000 retailing jobs in Britain hangs in the balance after the failure of two long-established companies laid bare the fragility of much of the sector during the coronavirus pandemic. Long-suffering Debenhams, the 242-year-old department store chain, said Tuesday that administrators had decided to start winding down operations after a potential buyer of the company pulled out. The move will potentially lead to 12,000 job losses if no buyer is found, as seems likely. It was another devastating blow to the sector, coming just hours after Arcadia Group, the retail empire of billionaire Philip Green, went into administration, a type of bankruptcy protection, late Monday. Arcadia’s stable of brands, which includes the likes of Burton, Miss Selfridge, and Topshop, could still have a future and administrators are seeking buyers for all or parts of the company. — ASSOCIATED PRESS