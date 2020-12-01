Nasdaq asks SEC for clearance to require more diversity on company boards

(Bloomberg) -- Nasdaq Inc. asked the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for clearance to require more diversity on companies’ boards of directors.

Under the proposed rules, most companies listed on Nasdaq’s U.S. exchange would have to include at least one director who identifies as female and one who identifies as an “underrepresented minority or LGBTQ+,” Nasdaq said in a statement Tuesday.

In the footnotes of the press release, Nasdaq notes “an ‘underrepresented minority’ is an individual who self-identifies in one or more of the following groups: Black or African American, Hispanic or Latinx, Asian, Native American or Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander or Two or More Races or Ethnicities.”