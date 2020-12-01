3 Christmas tree farms just a snowball’s throw from Boston

For something festive and family-friendly, with a dose of fresh pine-scented air, head to a local Christmas tree farm this season to select your holiday evergreen. Not only is it a fun outdoor adventure, you’ll also be supporting local agriculture and land preservation. Many farms also feature lights and decorations, festive music, and other activities. Be sure to check individual websites or call ahead to get current guidelines, conditions, and availability — trees are selling super fast this year.

This lovely, picturesque farm in North Andover sits on 125 rolling acres and has been in the Smolak family for three generations. Visit the bevy of animals, including fallow deer, goats, alpacas, pigs, pheasants, peacocks, rabbits, sheep, and more, and then head out to the tree farm. You can tag and cut your own (while supplies last) or select from hundreds of pre-cut Fraser and Balsam firs in a variety of sizes. Stop in the greenhouse and farm stand to browse the selection of wreaths, ornaments, gifts, and Christmas décor, and enjoy hot cider, cocoa, and goodies from the bakery. Here, you can also pick up one of the farm’s famous gingerbread houses to take home.

Special events are held throughout the holiday season in the 6,000-square-foot antique barn (with plenty of room for safe social distancing). These include gingerbread house workshops, story and craft sessions with Santa’s elves, and private cookie decorating classes. On Dec. 6, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Bernard dogs from the New England St. Bernard Club will pull your tree to the car for free. 315 South Bradford St., North Andover, 978-682-6332, smolakfarms.com

Mistletoe Christmas Tree Farm

This old-fashioned, small farm in Stow, sitting on a former apple orchard, was featured in the 2017 movie “The Spruces and the Pines,” and in commercials and national magazines. It’s a snow globe scene with classic red barns, wreaths, decorations, and holiday music.

“We welcome hundreds of families each year who come out to have their holiday photos taken here,” says owner Mark Harnett. Well-behaved dogs on a leash are welcome, too.

Due to demand, cut-your-own trees are sold out for the season. But the farm still has a selection of pre-cut Fraser firs from 5 to 15 feet, and Charlie Brown trees, some costing as little as $15. 149 Whitman St., Stow, 978-298-5688, www.mistletoechristmastreefarm.com

Turkey Hill

“Many of our customers are families who return year after year and tell us stories of how they have made getting their tree from Turkey Hill Farm a part of their family Christmas traditions,” says owner Diane Butt, whose father bought the land in 1978, and began selling trees in 1985. “They often know how many years they have been coming here by the age of their children.”

The farm sits on 40 acres in Haverhill, and is known for the high-quality of its trees, which have won many awards at the Topsfield Fair. It’s strictly cut-your-own (no pre-cut trees), with a selection of Douglas fir, Fraser fir, and Blue Spruce trees. There’s no entertainment, but the farm is a pretty place to wander, and your tree will likely last well through the season. Note: Trees sell out fast, so plan your visit early in the season. After Dec. 6, the selection could be limited. 380 Middle Road, Haverhill, 978-372-9474, www.turkeyhillfarm.com.

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com