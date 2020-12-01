DiCaprio and Lawrence set to shoot at South Station today

If you happen to be near South Station today, keep your eyes peeled for a couple of Hollywood A-listers.

“Don’t Look Up,” the big-budget Adam McKay comedy now filming around Boston, sets up shop downtown this morning, with stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence slated to be in front of the cameras.

The movie, about a couple of scientists who try to warn humanity that an asteroid is going to slam into Earth in six months, boasts a stellar cast. In addition to DiCaprio and Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up” stars Meryl Streep, Timothee Chalamet, Rob Morgan, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Matthew Perry, and Kid Cudi.