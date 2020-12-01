DiCaprio and Lawrence set to shoot at South Station today

If you happen to be near South Station today, keep your eyes peeled for a couple of Hollywood A-listers.
“Don’t Look Up,” the big-budget Adam McKay comedy now filming around Boston, sets up shop downtown this morning, with stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence slated to be in front of the cameras.
The movie, about a couple of scientists who try to warn humanity that an asteroid is going to slam into Earth in six months, boasts a stellar cast. In addition to DiCaprio and Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up” stars Meryl Streep, Timothee Chalamet, Rob Morgan, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Matthew Perry, and Kid Cudi.
Lawrence was photographed Monday filming at Norton’s Wheaton College near Mary Lyon Hall before torrential the rains arrived, according to the Sun Chronicle. The Oscar winner wore a red wig pulled back in a pony tail, a Michigan State hoodie, and sweatpants for the scene.
The Sun Chronicle reported that there were about 300 people in and around the Norton film set. Today’s South Station shoot promises to be sizable as well, with scads of extras getting camera time along with the topline stars.
The movie, a Netflix project, was set to start shooting in Boston in the spring but was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Cast and crew are following strict safety protocols during filming with the stars quarantining and undergoing COVID-19 testing before reporting to set, and extras being tested as well.
