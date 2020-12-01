Emily Vena creates COVID-safe dinner parties for those who sorely miss them

“I figured that I have about maybe five to 10 more years of physically and mentally working a line, doing what I have to do in this industry,” she says. “And I wanted to give the next chapter to myself … to do something on my own.”

Emily Vena, 39, grew up in New Jersey yearning to own a food truck. Now the longtime La Morra chef has her own 12-seat Brookline restaurant, Cobble , where small parties bring their own wine and give themselves over to a pre-set Italian menu on the second floor of the Coolidge Corner Arcade. She runs the restaurant with partner Rachel Trudel.

What’s Cobble?

The concept is reservation-only, pre-fixe. You sign up ahead of time, and it’s basically private dining or semi-private dining, depending on how many people you have in your party. We’re in the Coolidge Corner Arcade, so the setting is very much like you’re at a dinner party or in someone’s apartment. A lot of people have said it feels like an apartment. So then the experience is very similar to a dinner party, in that we’re BYOB. You bring your own wine — or whatever you want to drink, actually. We have cocktail mixers. We encourage people to bring nips, so it’s properly portioned. And then they shake their own cocktail at their seat.

I do all the cooking. So you sit down, the menu is set, and I just start bringing food — about five courses’ worth. People who have signed up are willing to give themselves over to the experience. So if you’re a super picky eater, you probably wouldn’t choose to come.

We really like non-committal Italian — vegetable-forward, non-committal Italian. I worked at La Morra for a long time and studied in Italy. So Italian is definitely my passion cuisine.

Why do you think your brand of hospitality might resonate right now?

Well, we weren’t sure that it would. We tested the concept pre-COVID. So we did a bunch of test dinners in Brookline Village at a co-working space, invited friends and family.

Operationally, it’s unique in that I’m cooking off-premises and then serving it in this space. So it’s food that travels well that I can reheat simply with a small convection oven and a induction burner, too.

People really leaned into the communal aspects. They really liked being able to sit with people they didn’t know and have conversations. We just had to remove the communal aspect for now.

Once March 17 hit or whatever, everything was put on hold, but we’d already handed our paperwork in. The ball was rolling with town hall. However, you know, we had the pause.

We wanted to continue with the dinner party aspect. For a lot of people, it’s nostalgic. Not having any choices is quite nostalgic. At home, you don’t have any choices. You go to somebody’s house for dinner, you don’t have any choices.

How do you feel about the safety of indoor dining?

The beauty of Cobble is that it’s very low traffic. We only do two dinners a week. So the most people who would be through that space, patron-wise, would be 24. And it’s very rare that we max out. We can do 12 people in one dinner, but if we have four two-tops sign up, we only have four tables, so we’re doing eight people. I would say that happens more often than not.

And what’s lovely about that space is that we can open the doors. It’s very airy. It’s like 20-foot ceilings. People feel safe there.

We’ve had a lot of people come, and it’s the first time they’ve been out since March. We’ve had groups of people come who’ve gotten tested so that they can spend time with each other. We can’t hear that enough.

What role do you think restaurants play in society right now, given what’s going on in the country and in the world?

The restaurants are so important. That’s a tough one. It’s a gathering place. People need each other. You know, food is universal. It brings people together, no matter what. And I think just the act of going out, the act of having someone cook for you, is just divine. And it’s something that everyone should get to experience.

What is it like to be working in an industry that’s under duress? How are you feeling psychologically?

You know, no one could have predicted a pandemic. But I think in some ways that the industry was due for a makeover. You know, culturally, it has changed over the years a lot.

It’s been very difficult to staff restaurants. I worked at La Morra for a long time. and it just got harder and harder: [fewer] people applying for jobs, harder to work in an independent restaurant and pay young, aspiring cooks and servers a proper wage to live in the city. You know, it was a struggle for everyone. [There was] less interest from young people wanting to do the work, wanting to be on their feet all day. And you know, the stress, that it’s a hard sell.

I went to culinary school in 2000, and I’ve just seen the industry change so much, and the passion among young people for the industry changed so much. And it’s just been more and more difficult to survive before the pandemic, for labor reasons and really just convincing people to get down with the culture of the kitchen and front of the house. And it’s so fun, you know, but it’s also not. It’s stressful. It’s high stress.

So I think that it’s been due. Something was about to happen anyway. … But people want to eat out. People like eating out. They like eating and drinking ... That hasn’t changed.

Where do you see the industry in a year?

It’s hard to predict. Because of the labor shortage, part of Cobble’s model was to pull back. How can we rethink the restaurant model a bit to make it easier, you know? Easier on us. Can we pull back on overhead by not renting a full restaurant but renting a commissary kitchen to save money there?

We thought about apartments or a co-working space. How can we feed people without needing a ton of money? And so I want to say that based on all that, that’s what I think. That was my prediction pre-COVID. I continue to think that chefs want to feed people.

What do you think makes Boston’s dining scene special?

The Boston dining scene is so cool because the access to fresh fish here is phenomenal. It blows me away. So I love that. I love that Boston is so walkable. I like to progressively dine and to do a little bit here and there. So, I mean, if you’re really into it, you could do Cambridge, Boston, Brookline. You could just walk the whole city and make a day of it.

What’s your earliest food memory?

My father is Italian, far removed. But his mom was a cook and she cooked up a storm. Food is very important on both sides of my family. So I do these butter rolls. They’re always on the menu at Cobble. So that’s my mom’s grandmother, it’s her recipe. I’ve been making those since I was a kid. Spaghetti, meatballs, sausage, and braciole was our traditional Christmas dinner because my grandmother did it, and then her daughter did it. I come from a food-loving family.

I grew up in New Jersey. When I was five, I wanted a food truck. I just always wanted to be in food service. As soon as I could have a job at 14, I had a job in a bread bakery. I worked in a French bakery through high school. I worked at the snack stands at the pool several summers. I loved that. I love short-order type of cooking. It’s so fun. Passing out candy, things like that. I just love food.

What Boston restaurant do you miss the most?

Select Oyster. I really enjoyed going to Select for lunch or just like an elaborate day-off lunch.

What have you been stress eating during quarantine, if anything? Do you have a favorite snack?

Rachel and I will just hang out in Brookline Village. We live in Brookline Village above what was the Village Smokehouse. We have our rounds. Blossom Bar. Mahaniyom, the Thai restaurant that opened up in January of this year. There’s an Indian restaurant called Veggie Crust that has pizza. They do an Indian-inspired pizza. That’s phenomenal. Stress-eating around Brookline Village, if that’s a thing, is easy to do.

What have you been binge-watching?

Oh, I’m so cliché. I guess the most recent was “The Queen’s Gambit.” Honestly, I don’t turn on the television that often because I’m cooking so often. I aspire to binge-watch more television, though.





