How to do a home swap

In fact, interest in home swapping is soaring. Last quarter alone, Holiday Swap, one of the largest home exchange platforms in the world, recorded a 25 percent spike in new users, compared with the previous quarter. Home Swap, a relative newcomer to the market, saw a 37 percent increase in growth in August 2020, compared with the previous quarter, and in October 2020, business jumped 73 percent.

The concept of home swapping is simple: You stay in someone’s home while on vacation, and they stay in yours at the same time. You’ll both save big on lodging, and many travelers feel home stays are safer during the COVID-19 pandemic, often allowing more privacy and cook-at-home facilities. Veteran home swappers tout other benefits, too. Homes often come with extras, like bikes and BBQs, and homeowners can offer local insider tips on where to shop and dine, and what to see and do in the area.

2021 just might be the year you give it a try. Here are five tips to consider.

Choose a platform

There are several home swap companies with reputable histories. Most charge a membership fee but may also offer free trial periods so you can check out their listings before you commit. HomeExchange (www.homeexchange.com) charges $150 a year and has more than 450,000 listings in 187 countries. Love Home Swap (www.lovehomeswap.com) offers annual membership fees ranging from $132-$180, as well as a free trial period with access to their listings in more than 100 countries. Holiday Swap (www.holidayswap.com) charges $1 per person, per night for each swap, and has more than 400,000 users in 185 countries.

Decide: Traditional or non-simultaneous

The traditional option is to swap houses during the same time period: they stay in your house, while you stay in theirs. This works if you can manage the same vacation schedule and offers the benefit of not leaving your home empty while away. (You can request that your guests water the plants.) But companies realize this can often be difficult to arrange, so many now offer non-simultaneous swaps. Generally, houses are given a certain number of points based on desirability (size, location, amenities, etc.) When a non-simultaneous exchange is arranged, guests give the hosts the points required for their stay, which the host can then use for future travel.

Be flexible

“It’s best to be open on dates and locations,” says Harley Auerbach, COO for Holiday Swap. Auerbach suggests starting the process a few months before you want to travel, giving you ample opportunity to look at homes, explore new locations, and discuss dates with a few different people.

“We recommend sending out 10 to 15 messages to hosts to maximize your chances and get multiple conversations going. That way if hosts are unavailable, you have plenty of back-up,” says Marina Goodwin, US Public Relations Manager for HomeExchange.

Typically, users exchange homes that are similar in size, so if you have a three-bedroom family home, you would most likely be comfortable in another three-bedroom, and the same goes for studios and one-bedroom apartments.

You also need to be realistic. If you own an outdated ranch house in an under-the-radar suburb, the family in a contemporary Paris apartment might not be interested in swapping with you. (Or maybe they are?) “We often hear from prospective members that they don’t feel their home is in a ‘desirable’ enough location,” says Goodwin. “But we remind them that one of the perks is discovering destinations off the beaten path, and exploring remote towns you’d normally never discover. Even the most obscure home locations receive a lot of interest.”

Some locations are understandably more popular than others. Typically, most searched locations include New York, London, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Miami, Cape Town, Mexico City, Istanbul and Dubai. But these are not typical times. “Currently, in light of COVID-19, travelers are looking for local getaways,” says Auerbach. “Taking a short trip to a nearby city or in the countryside has been a great way for avid travelers to feel they can still explore while staying close to home.”

HomeExchange lists Portland and Bend, Ore.; Hudson, N.Y.; San Diego, Calif., and Lake Tahoe as their most popular US locations. “Popular locations change throughout the year, but with the pandemic, these more remote locations are drawing attention,” says Goodwin.

Communicate

“We encourage users to really get to know each other,” says Auerbach. “We feel this not only helps create friendships for users worldwide but establishes a sense of security and comfort.”

Go ahead and ask for more pictures and be sure to find out what’s specifically included in the swap. Usually, home amenities like bedding, towels, cookware, and electronics are included, but some hosts also include toys, games, bikes, even boats and cars. It’s a good idea to draw up an informal written agreement that details what’s included and the particulars of the exchange. Many platforms offer samples for members to use.

Once the swap is finalized, feel free to ask for local travel tips, best places to eat and drink in the area, and favorite attractions.

Prepare and protect

Problems with home exchanges are rare, and most involve cleaning practices. A “good” house swapper makes sure that their home is cleaned and stocked with essentials, such as toilet paper, cleaning supplies, etc. They also leave their exchanger’s home equally spotless. Clear out closet space for your guests and put any valuables in a locked space. Leave general instructions on how to operate appliances, electronics, and locks.

Many house swapping companies offer insurance plans to protect homes and belongings, but you’ll also want to check with your own home insurance company about coverage, as well as your auto and boat insurance company if they’re part of the swap.

Finally, inquire about cancellation policies. With the COVID-19 pandemic, many have loosened their policies, some offering 100 percent flexible cancellations.

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com