Like one of its eclairs, New Paris Bakery is full of goodness

The New Paris Bakery’s name is ironic. When you step through the door, you see it’s an outmoded yet charming shop that could be called The Old Paris Bakery. Its age is remarkable: the Brookline Village spot passed its 100th birthday last year. And it didn’t go unnoticed: A celebration attracted hundreds of loyal customers, and not just from the neighborhood. Eclairs are the draw here that hooks many ($16 a dozen). Handmade, each one is slightly different: one a little broader than another, the icing on top thicker on one end, drippy on the other. But who cares. Each one is freshly made, the interior custard is dreamy, and the puffs are light and melt in your mouth. Owner Roula Kappas, the pastry chef these days, uses the original recipe from when the shop first opened on Boylston Street in Boston in 1919 by Kosmas Constantin, a Greek immigrant. It moved to its current location in 1929. Kappas and her late husband, Jimmy, bought the bakery from a cousin 32 years ago. It’s unclear whether they were the third or fourth owners, but she knows they were all distant cousins. Jimmy, who was the baker, passed away nine years ago, but she kept the store open and took on the role with help during holidays. “I decided not to be in despair and continue on,” she says. Her customers are not only those who thrive on nostalgia, but young couples and teens from nearby schools. They come not only for eclairs but super-sized French macarons, not the pastel type, but crispy discs with pronounced almond flavor from almond paste. Butter cookies and meringues also sit on a shelf in the sparse display case. If you’re a repeat shopper, Kappas will definitely know your name. “I talk a lot to my customers, and I like when they leave smiling,” she says. 10 Cypress St., Brookline, 617-566-0920.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND